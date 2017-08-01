Bella Hadid Gets A New Tattoo, Check Out The Model’s Fresh Ink

Bella Hadid got a new tattoo. The supermodel showed off her fresh ink on Instagram.

A new tattoo

Bella Hadid has a new tattoo of a small rose on her arm, which she revealed to her fans on Instagram on Monday, Daily Mail reported.

The 20-year-old sister of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid shared a video of herself getting the tattoo done by celebrity tattoo artist, JonBoy.

JonBoy is known for his intricate tiny tattoo designs and Bella opted to get a small rose flower on the back of her left arm.

The celebrity tattoo artist has clients like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The tattoo artist also shared the photo on his own Instagram, posting an elegant black and white photo of the supermodel.

Bella is seen facing the camera, standing slightly to the side as she reached across to grab her left arm to show off the new ink.

Hadid wore a white tank top and a pair of tight blue jeans. In the second photo that JonBoy uploaded, she posed in between the tattoo artist and her friend, Cully Smoller, with a zip up black hoodie and white heeled ankle boots.

we outchea A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Not her first

The famous model got her first tattoo after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in January. She had a pair of angel wings tattooed on the heel of her right foot, which JonBoy also did.

????@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Bella Hadid was recently rumored to have been dating DJ Daniel Chetrit. However, the model took a stand against the dating rumors, Elle UK noted.

The 20-year-old said that she was not dating anyone and was “in a committed relationship with myself and my happiness for now.”

Just to be clear…i’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now????????????❤️???? — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) July 31, 2017

Selena Gomez is currently dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. The model and the R&B singer broke up eight months ago.

Just last month, Bella slammed the paparazzi for photographing her with her friend Jordan Barrett from inside of her apartment in New York City.

She spoke out about the invasion of privacy on Twitter saying that it was not okay and “sick” to “photograph someones home and private space.”

[Featured Image by Antony Jones/Stringer/Getty Images]