Aaron Hernandez’s Alleged ‘Murder Car’ Up For Sale On Ebay, Along With The Patriots’ Signed Jersey

The former New England Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez’s alleged murder car, a silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner, and a signed jersey is now up for sale on eBay, CNN reports. Prosecutors say the SUV was used in a 2012 drive-by shooting that took the lives of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, who were two immigrants from Cape Verde.

Hernandez was indicted and acquitted in the murders of Furtado and Abreu, who were gunned down at a traffic light outside of a Boston nightclub, in April 2014—the same month of Hernandez’s suicide at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

The 27-year-old was serving a life sentenced for the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial-Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster after a prison guard found Hernandez hanging from a bedsheet in his cell.

After Hernandez’s suicide death, rumors about his sexuality emerged when authorities discovered a suicide letter addressed to Hernandez’s alleged prison lover, Kyle Kennedy, 22, in his cell. It is believed that the former NFL star may have had a secret bisexual life, which could have been a motive for killing Lloyd.

Now, Hernandez’s “murder car” is up for sale on eBay, along with a signed New England Patriot jersey, which has received over 100 bids. It started at $100, but by the end of Tuesday, the bids rose to more than $100,000.

According to Kelly Blue Book, the price of a 2006 Toyota 4Runner is not worth more than $12,000.

The alleged murder car belongs to a car dealer in East Providence, Rhode Island named Jack Fox, who leased the SUV to Hernandez in 2010 just shortly after he was drafted into the NFL.

Fox stated that the SUV was placed back in his possession after Hernandez was acquitted of double homicide charges. When Hernandez committed suicide, he opted to sell the “murder car,” teaming up with another car dealer Buddy Clair.

Clair posted the rumored murder car on eBay with the following details.

“This is the REAL DEAL! Aaron Hernandez’ infamous silver Toyota 4-runner. As seen in the New York Times, we’re auctioning off this piece of Patriots football memorabilia. This Toyota was given to Hernandez to drive by Fox Toyota in East Providence Rhode Island, for guest appearances, and signings at the dealership, as he was rising to stardom as a tight-end tandem with Rob Gronkowski.”

He went on to address Hernandez’s connection to the “murder car.”

“This is the 4-runner Boston Police had been searching for in connection with a shooting outside a Boston nightclub. The vehicle was found in Hernandez’s uncles’ garage in Bristol Rhode Island, and brought to Boston Police department’s impound yard, where it has been until last week.” “The Toyota is just the way it came from the impound yard, and still has the black soot on the map lights and sunroof switch where the police dusted for fingerprints. The SUV has 53,000 miles on the odometer and runs great. The winner of the auction will also receive a framed jersey autographed by Hernandez himself. Now’s your chance to own this infamous piece of famous football memorabilia.”

There had been a number of people reaching out to the car dealer, asking to purchase Hernandez’s SUV. The vehicle was put up for sale on eBay just weeks after Hernandez’s suicide death because “we figured there’s a lot of sports people out there, a lot of people that want memorabilia,” Clair said. “It’s just a strange thing to try to sell. We’ll just see where it goes.”

It is unclear if Hernandez’s “murder car” has been sold after recently going up for sale on eBay, but the 2006 Toyota 4Runner is no longer available on the site.

[Featured Image by Buddy Clair/eBay]