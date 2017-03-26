McGregor Vs. Mayweather Fight: Date, Odds, Everything Else You Need To Know

The McGregor Mayweather fight is happening, but as of this writing there’s no official date set yet. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped fans of both boxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) from getting excited about what is being described as the first billion-dollar fight, ever.

The Rare And Elusive Fight Date: What The Rumors Say

As MMA Mania reports, MMA podcast host Chael Sonnen says he has it on good authority that the fight is definitely happening, even though it remains officially uncomfirmed.

“For some reason, both of these fighters have said they’re fighting, but no reporter has announced it. Now I have information from someone higher than that, which is a guy at a ticketing company where the ‘build’ was sent in.”

A “build,” in the live-entertainment industry, is a sort-of plan for how you want your event to go, and how the venue can accommodate your event. The promoter tells the venue what sort of staging, lighting, ticketing, seating, and so on, that’s required for the event, and the venue responds back with a counter proposal, and so on. Sonnen calls it “the first step to lining up your tickets.”

And, he says, according to his contact, a “build” has been submitted, and that means the McGregor Mayweather fight is a go.

“I will tell you again, I don’t know how to use any clearer language, Conor and Floyd are going to fight.”

If you’re wondering, “why should I believe what some random podcast guy says, without any evidence,” MMA Mania points out that Sonnen has been right in his prognostications before when it comes to MMA fight rumors. He correctly predicted that Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson wouldn’t fight at UFC 187; Jones was pulled from that even after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Joe Rogan’s Take

Speaking of fans getting in on the action, comedian and sometime-TV-host Joe Rogan, also a huge MMA fan – and a part-time MMA color commentator – believes that Mayweather has the edge in their fight. BUT, he says, that’s only if they fight according to boxing rules and not MMA rules. Like most analysts, according to CBS Sports, Rogan believes that Mayweather is going to defeat McGregor under boxing rules.

“Floyd Mayweather is a much better boxer, but Conor McGregor is dangerous as [expletive] and he has a really deceptive ability to move in and move out. He can cover distance very quickly. He can do so in a weird way. He can do so in a way where he might stun you.”

But, Rogan says, if you throw boxing rules out the window and fight according to MMA rules, it’s no contest: he’s putting the odds of a McGregor victory at a staggering one hundred million to one.

“In a boxing match if you have $100 and you have to bet on someone the odds are most certainly going to favor Floyd Mayweather because it’s a boxing match. If it’s a fight, it would be 100 million to one that Conor McGregor would [expletive] him up.”

What McGregor And Mayweather Have To Say

As with any upcoming fight, rumored or confirmed, the two competitors have been talking trash, according to The Sun. McGregor, for example, has no use for the naysayers who say he’s overmatched.

“Trust me, I will stop Floyd. You’re all going to eat your words. The whole world will eat their words.”

Mayweather, however, believes that the up-and-comer has no chance against someone who’s been fighting – according to boxing rules – his whole life.

“I didn’t just become world champion overnight, it was a process, it took me longer than four years, but not as a professional, as professional it took me less than two years to become world champion.”

This is a developing story. If and when the McGregor-Mayweather fight date is officially announced, The Inquisitr will provide that information to you.

