Janet Jackson Refuses To Cancel Houston Concert Amid Floods

Janet Jackson is refusing to cancel her upcoming concert in Houston, despite the floods and devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The star confirmed that she would still be heading to the Texas city to perform for her fans on September 9 and would even be rolling into the affected area early to help and visit the victims of the natural disaster.

Janet will be performing at Houston’s Toyota Center on Saturday and confirmed in a video posted to her official Twitter page on September 6 that the show will still be going ahead as planned. The confirmation came after fans speculated that the legendary singer may cancel her Houston concert date in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

In a video filmed as she rehearsed for her huge tour in Louisiana, part of which was also hit by flood waters, Jackson confirmed that she’ll still be performing the show and will be using her time in Texas to visit local shelters to help those who have been displaced by flood waters.

“I’m at rehearsal about to kick off my tour and our next show is in Houston. I know that there have been rumors on whether we were going to do the show,” Janet said, referring to speculation her concert at Toyota Center could be canceled following the recent disaster.

“I’m here to tell you that we are doing the show in Houston,” Janet then confirmed in the backstage video filmed during her rehearsal session. “But we’re going to roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters.”

“We also want to do something special for the victims,” she continued, though Janet didn’t explicitly specify exactly what that special thing would be. Jackson then signed off by telling fans, “I will see you Friday.”

Janet’s (aptly titled) ‘State of the World Tour’ is set to kick off at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on September 7. She’ll then head to Houston for her show on September 9 and will stay in Texas for several days as she has several concerts scheduled in the state over the next week.

Jackson has a show in Austin scheduled for September 10, San Antonio on September 13, and Dallas on September 14, suggesting she’ll have plenty of time to give back to the Lone State State and the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Janet then has another 50 shows scheduled around the U.S. and Canada before her ‘State of the World Tour’ wraps in Atlanta, Georgia, in mid-December.

The star is now joining a long list of other celebrities publicly doing their bit for Houston and the surrounding area ravaged by the recent Hurricane and subsequent flood waters.

A slew of famous faces have donated to causes raising money for the victims of the floods, including Sandra Bullock, George Clooney and Rachael Ray, who are all thought to have donated $1 million each to various charities.

Per Associated Press, the death toll from Hurricane Harvey is currently thought to be around 70.

Janet Jackson’s Houston concert will take place at Toyota Center on September 9.

[Featured Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images]