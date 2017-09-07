Barbara Corcoran Gets ‘DWTS’ Good Luck From Robert Herjavec But Probably Isn’t Looking For The Same Outcome

When Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec competed on Dancing With the Stars back in 2015, he was going through a divorce. From the painful experience, however, Herjavec — who told The Toronto Star at the time that he used to watch DWTS with his mother — got a new love. He and his professional partner Kym Johnson, rumored to be romantically involved during the show but not confirming until months later, eventually got married last year.

Now Herjavec’s Shark Tank co-star, real estate entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran, will also be hitting the dance floor. But it’s not likely she’s looking for a new romance out of the show. Corcoran, who’s paired with pro Keo Motsepe, is happily married to Bill Higgins, whom an article on Corcoran’s website calls a former FBI agent.

Corcoran may be serious about strutting her stuff in the ballroom, however. The woman who knows the value of grit when it comes to entrepreneurship does not spend all of her time sitting behind a desk. She’s made no secret of her love of cycling, gushing about it on her Facebook page, and investing in Villy’s Custom Bikes on Shark Tank.

When it comes to the competition aspect of Dancing With the Stars, her business background should prove she’s no slouch. In July 2017 People reported that Corcoran often chooses to be nice, but for specific purposes.

“I have an M.O. of consistently being nice and meaning it. Because an odd thing happens when you’re nice to everyone — people like you. When people like you, they’re willing to follow you or entertain your idea.”

Fans of Shark Tank will remember another thing about the 68-year-old Corcoran, who sold her company The Corcoran Group for $66 million in 2001 just a few days before the real estate crash of the fall of that year. Corcoran does not like tears. She famously criticized a Shark Tank contestant for crying during her pitch. The entrepreneur, Mikki Bey, later defended her emotion in an op-ed article on The Huffington Post.

On Dancing With the Stars, Corcoran will have a great deal of competition. Nick Lachey, whose brother Drew Lachey was on the show twice — he won in Season 2 with partner Cheryl Burke — is in the cast along with his wife Vanessa. They’re paired with pro dancers and new parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy. Pop star Debbie Gibson, NFL player Terrell Owens and home renovation star (and twin) Drew Scott are also set to join in the fun this season.

Good luck to my dear friend & fellow Shark @BarbaraCorcoran and @keodancer on @DancingABC season 25,, Know you’ll kill it! — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) September 6, 2017

Hitting the dance floor won’t keep Corcoran from her Shark Tank duties. The investment program typically pretapes its segments in marathon-long pitching days. There are some changes coming there as well, as Inquisitr previously reported some apparent modifications to the long-standing seating arrangements.

The new season of Shark Tank debuts on a new night, Sunday, October 1. Barbara Corcoran will start her Dancing With the Stars journey on Monday, September 18. Both air on ABC.

