‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Rope’ Trouble Ahead? Hope Brady Postpones Marrying Rafe

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 reveal that there might be “Rope” trouble ahead. Even though Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) eventually agreed to marry Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), she is going to stall walking down the aisle. What is the issue this time and does it mean the couple might break up in the future?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will be some relationship drama for Rafe and Hope. According to She Knows, Hope Brady will stall at getting married. This frustrates Rafe Hernandez and he will question her about her unwillingness to walk down the aisle right away. Is she just not in a rush or is there a specific reason that is making her postpone getting married?

It was not revealed why Hope resists marrying Rafe right away. However, it was teased some time ago that one Salem couple would have a rocky road to the altar. It seems that “Rope” might be this couple. Also, it was revealed by head writer Ron Carlivati that this fall, both characters would be up for the commissioner job. Only one of them will get the coveted position, though. Unfortunately, certain decisions will cause friction in their relationship.

It is being speculated that Rafe Hernandez gets the job and replaces Commissioner Raines, portrayed by Aaron D. Spears. A set photo that was released on social media several months ago showed Rafe getting a new office at the Salem police department. Based on this, many fans believe that Rafe will get the job.

With the position, Rafe will have to make difficult decisions. His choices may not always be the same decisions that Hope would make. However, fans are confident that the two will work out any differences. Eventually, they will probably make it to the aisle and finally get married. However, until then, they will have to work on their issues. This includes Hope getting over the reasons why she is postponing marrying Rafe.

What do you think is going to happen with Rafe and Hope on Days Of Our Lives?

