‘The Bachelor’ Chaos: Insider Says They Are Struggling To Find The Lead

There have been a lot of rumors flying about who will be cast as The Bachelor for the upcoming season. Mike Fleiss has been on his Twitter giving various clues, but he is just confusing the fans. Now, nobody knows who will end up being cast and it sounds like Mike might not know either. People shared that a source is saying they are struggling to pick a lead for the next season.

Mike Fleiss did share that Peter Kraus is out of the running, but he could just be messing with everyone. An insider is sharing that they are actually really struggling to pick the right guy. The source also said that Peter was never their first choice. The fans have shared mixed feelings about Peter considering that he wasn’t ready to get married when that is what the show is all about. Peter made it clear that he wasn’t ready to propose. The source says that when they went to Peter, he knew he had a lot of power.

The source went on to explain that Peter Kraus isn’t budging at all on what he wants from them. It just doesn’t sound like they are going to be able to make a deal. The source went on to explain that ABC really feels like someone should be happy to get the job and not be demanding a lot of things. The source even said that it is possible that Peter refused to propose at the end if he did the show. There is really no point of having The Bachelor if they don’t at least plan to get engaged.

So who is going to be cast? According to this source, they have no idea right now. They even said that they wouldn’t be shocked if they went with a celebrity. They have done that in the past, but it has been a really long time since they did and it didn’t work out very well.

The fans are really confused by everything that Mike Fleiss has been saying. He hasn’t even revealed for sure when he is going to announce The Bachelor. It was supposed to happen on Good Morning America, but then it didn’t. Fans are just going to have to wait.

@stylemepretty Bridal Bootcamp week four is in the houuuse!! Who's still following along?! Seeing or feeling any changes?! I want to hear from you! Link is in my bio:) A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Are you shocked to hear that they are having trouble picking out who will be The Bachelor? Do you still think it could be Peter Kraus? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays on ABC.

Cheers from behind the bar! #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]