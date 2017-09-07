Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Never Wanted Nick Viall In Final Two

Nick Viall has been on four different shows for The Bachelor. ET shared that Kaitlyn Bristowe is speaking out and wants the world to know that she never really wanted Nick Viall in her final two. When Kaitlyn was The Bachelorette, she chose between Nick and Shawn Booth in the end. She picked Shawn and these two are still together but have never actually tied the knot.

While on her own Podcast Off the Vine, Kaitlyn shared about how she didn’t want Nick in her final two, but that was how it ended up. Kaitlyn said that she actually knew for a while that Shawn would be the one she picked in the end. She wanted to have Shawn and Ben Higgins as her final two, but that wasn’t the way it worked out. Ben ended up third in her season and then went on to be The Bachelor and picked Lauren Bushnell his season, but it didn’t work out for them either.

Kaitlyn went on to explain that she didn’t want to get rid of Nick because she didn’t like him, though. Kaitlyn actually really did care about Nick Viall. She knew that she would really hurt Nick if she took him to the final two. She didn’t want to do that to him knowing that it was Shawn she wanted. Nick did end up getting hurt by Kaitlyn. He went on to end up engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, but things didn’t work out with them either. This couple just recently admitted that they are over as well. The fans were pretty surprised to hear that Nick was single once again. It sounds like he is done with reality television.

Kaitlyn Bristowe admitted that she actually spills a lot of secrets about The Bachelorette on her podcast and she doesn’t even mean to do it. This could get pretty interesting. You never know what she is going to reveal.

