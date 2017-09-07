‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Did The Spoilers Confirm These Fan Theories & Predictions?

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script continues to make its rounds online and may have confirmed some of the most talked-about fan theories and predictions for the show’s final season.

While there is still doubt about the veracity of the alleged spoilers first reported by the Inquisitr, a lot of information stated therein continues to boggle the minds of fans who unwittingly learned about unexpected twists and deaths that is to come in HBO’s highest-grossing TV series.

As a matter of fact, there are existing fan theories that explain in detail some of the events stated in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, one of which in featured in an article from Harper’s Bazaar.

Among them is the so-called “valonqar theory,” a long-running fan theory which suggests that Jaime Lannister is the “little brother” in Maggy the frog’s prophecy that predicts Cersei Lannister’s demise. According to the theory, Cersei will meet her end at the hands of the “valonqar,” whom she initially thought to be Tyrion.

Those who have been religiously following the show’s development would know that Cersei was never fond of Tyrion since Season 1.

While the High Valyrian term is gender-neutral same as the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised, there seemed to be little doubt about the gender of Cersei’s slayer in her prophecy as she only has male siblings that we know of.

Now, it seems like the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script had just confirmed that Jaime is indeed the “valonqar” that will end the Mad Queen, the same way he did the Mad King during Robert Baratheon’s rebellion.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr citing the leaked documents on Facebook, Jaime will have two kills in the coming final season of the show, including his sister-slash-lover. As it turns out, the Lannister twins will turn against each other after the golden-haired, self-proclaimed queen of the Seven Kingdoms order The Mountain to kill her brother when he attempts to seek her aid during the Great War.

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, those who decided to go against the White Walkers thought that Cersei’s supply of wildfire would prove to be a significant help in exterminating the undead army marching south. Since she no longer plans to help, Jaime volunteers to talk some sense into her.

Unfortunately, Cersei has gone mad enough to order The Mountain to Jaime whom she believed to be a traitor for turning his back on her. After defeating his sister’s undead minion, the Kingslayer then turns to Cersei and ends her life with his bare hands—another detail that has been known to be from Maggy’s prophecy, based on a report from Esquire.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

Another theory that seemed to have been confirmed in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script is the one that suggested Daenerys Targaryen will get pregnant with Jon Snow’s child.

This theory seemed to have just been concocted around the time that the two characters began making googly eyes with each other in Season 7 but it remained mere speculation until now.

According to Cosmopolitan, fans strongly believe that Dany and Jon will share a child. After all, the showrunners put much effort in emphasizing that the Mother of Dragons will no longer get pregnant after Rhaegal—her stillborn son with Khal Drogo—died in her womb because of Mirri Maz Duur’s treachery.

Apparently, fans are under the impression that the showrunners have been setting up a surprise pregnancy for the character since the beginning, something that may have just been confirmed in Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

In Season 1, the witch told the Breaker of Chains that she will only get pregnant under impossible circumstances, leading Dany to believe that the dragons are the only children she will ever have.

“When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.”

Of course, the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script proved that prophecy to be a fraud as Daenerys is told that she is pregnant just as Jon is proclaimed the new King of Westeros.

Still, there remains much to be discovered from the show’s final season even with the spoilers running wild online as some details of the leaked document appear to be a bit questionable and far-fetched.

Others even seemed to be based on famous fan theories like the ones stated above and may have just been written by overzealous people who just cannot wait for the official airing of the show because of the extended wait until its unconfirmed return in 2019.

What are your thoughts about these fan theories and the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]