‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Robert Palmer Watkins Contradicts Recurring Status News – RPW Was Fired From ‘GH’

General Hospital spoilers on Robert Palmer Watkins’ fate as Dillon Quartermaine on the ABC soap are all over the place. Some tabloids splashed headlines today that he wasn’t fired when the actor himself said that he was. Straight from the horse’s mouth is as good as it gets. One thing is for certain – RPW was fired from GH. Here’s the timeline and what happened since then – and what might really be going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. Despite reports he was not fired, he was and RPW is in the dark about this recurring status report.

RPW fired by GH while he was on a movie set

On August, 17, Daytime Confidential reported GH spoilers from an inside source that Robert had been fired from the soap while he was off for a few weeks making his new movie Three Days. Robert started on the movie on August 8, and the word from DC was that RPW was “blindsided” by the news that broke a week later. For any that questioned that tidbit, the actor himself confirmed it the very next day.

On August 18, Robert posted a video message to GH fans while wearing a #KillonIt t-shirt and doing a flip into the pool. You can see the clip below, and he tweeted with the video that “Things in life can either break you or set you on fire for the next chapter” then added “Consider me LIT” and included hashtags for the soap and also copied Frank Valentini on the message.

Things in life can either break you or set you on fire for the next chapter Consider me LIT???? #gh #grateful @GeneralHospital @valentinifrank pic.twitter.com/o0ReEfNQme — RobertPalmerWatkins (@Robertpwatkins) August 19, 2017

Robert speaks out – recurring status not confirmed

Today, Soap Hub speculated that “maybe” RPW wasn’t leaving General Hospital, and they cited the upcoming issue of Soap Opera Digest as their source. SOD might have said that (the issue isn’t out yet), but what is the magazine’s source? It’s not the actor or any of his reps since Robert addressed this rumor tonight and made it clear it’s not confirmed and in fact, he seemed to be clueless about where this started. William deVry retweeted the Soap Hub article, and then RPW chimed in before addressing the rumor in an Instagram post (see the chain below).

Well this is cool ???? I have not heard yay or nay on anything but I'd love to stick around Port Charles @valentinifrank @GeneralHospital #gh https://t.co/Md79FzrThX — RobertPalmerWatkins (@Robertpwatkins) September 6, 2017

In response to the article that came out today…I have no confirmation as of now as to whether or not I'm staying on GH. I'd be happy to stick around Port Charles but nothing is confirmed as of now. Appreciate all of your love though ????????❤️#gh @generalhospitalabc A post shared by robertpalmerwatkins (@robertpalmerwatkins) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

In his Instagram post, RPW said of his General Hospital status, “In response to the article that came out today… I have no confirmation as of now as to whether or not I’m staying on GH. I’d be happy to stick around Port Charles, but nothing is confirmed as of now. Appreciate all of your love though,” and he hashtagged GH and tagged the soap’s IG account.

GH fan outrage caused a reversal of plans?

As of now, it seems anyone that says Robert was not fired is fibbing. Actors do not confirm their firing unless they are fired. RPW was fired, and he confirmed it. However, after his firing, there has been a great amount of outrage among many General Hospital fans. A petition was started that gained thousands of signatures. Fans also got the hashtags SaveRPW and KeepRPW trending on Twitter. With GH ratings falling every week, perhaps the soap’s producers decided to reverse their course and keep the actor after fans raged.

So what is Robert’s status at General Hospital? As of this evening, RPW is still fired as far as he knows but seems hopeful that this might turn into recurring instead of axed. His contract is officially up next month in October, but he’s not filmed scenes since August. Robert just wrapped his new movie and isn’t on set, and we’re creeping towards the expiry of his GH contract. Check back for more updates on this emerging General Hospital news as more information breaks loose.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC]