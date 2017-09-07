Khloe Kardashian Discusses The Things She Wished Were Never Recorded For Reality TV

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on television for the last 10 years. As part of a look back at the series, Khloe Kardashian has penned a personal essay about what it has been like filming through the years and exposing her life and her family to the world. In the essay, Khloe talks about both the highs and lows of KUWTK, and particularly the things she wishes had never been recorded for the world to see.

As People Magazine reported, Khloe Kardashian explained that there is bound to be drama when filming takes place six days out of the week and for anywhere between 12 and 18 hours out of the day. However, the reality TV star explained that while there are things that may be considered “juicy” to the audience, these things are not “juicy” to the family.

In fact, according to Khloe Kardashian there are things that she wishes had never been recorded for reality TV. This includes some of the bigger moments in the family’s history. Khloe shared that she really wishes two big moments in particular were never filmed: the 2015 transition of her ex-stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, and the 2016 Parisian heist involving Kim Kardashian. Khloe shared that she really wishes these two events had not been recorded for KUWTK. In fact, she said the family does not say things like, “let’s do this for season nine.”

Another low point that Khloe Kardashian spoke about was her 2007 DUI, when she turned herself in and spent just under three hours in jail. Khloe admitted that this was another moment that she wished the cameras were not trained on her for, simply because of how embarrassing that moment really was for her. She said that she knows that she could have hurt or killed someone and she really learned her lesson from that incident.

Khloe Kardashian said that the sad thing for her and her family is that they are not given the opportunity to deal with things “in a normal period.” She said that her family has to brush things off and keep moving because their lives are always being recorded. The reality star reminded people that “this is our life.” The things that are being filmed for KUWTK are things which are really happening in their lives.

While Khloe Kardashian may have some things she wished had never been recorded for the series, she also knows that when there are things that the family decides not to film, then the audience feels like they are being slighted. However, if they “film too much,” then they are told that they should not have filmed that stuff.

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the family understands what they signed up for when they decided to film their lives for television, and she said that they are choosing to be as honest and raw as they can be for their audience. Fans of the series will get a chance to see the 10th anniversary special for KUWTK when it premieres on September 24, plus Season 14 is set to premiere on October 1.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]