Kailyn Lowry Comes Clean On Sleeping With Javi Marroquin’s Best Friend, Insider Reveals Identity

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are already well aware that Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, will be appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition this October. Although rumors have been swirling for a long time, the pair confirmed their appearance via social media.

Those who watch Teen Mom 2 already know that their relationship was definitely not repaired by the reality TV show, and instead, the two ended up getting a divorce while Kailyn Lowry moved on with another man. But fans were flabbergasted when the trailer to Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Edition dropped and Kailyn Lowry admitted to sleeping with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin’s best friend.

There have been a lot of cheating allegations going on on either side, with many speculating that Kail might have even gotten pregnant while she was still married to Javi. And while Teen Mom 2 fans struggled to piece together the identity of the mystery man, an insider revealed who it was Kail had slept with while Javi was deployed.

The person Kailyn Lowry slept with actually wasn’t a man at all, and instead was her friend Gigi who has appeared on Teen Mom 2. While the producers tried to make it look like Kail met Gigi through Javi, it was actually the other way around. Kail has actually known Gigi since high school, and she and Javi got close after his relationship began with Kailyn.

Goofball's first day back! ????

An insider revealed that Kailyn Lowry and Gigi slept together right as Javi came back from deployment.

The insider also revealed that much of the divorce was contrived or manipulated on Teen Mom 2.

“They tried to make it seem on Teen Mom 2 like Javi didn’t know about the divorce and all that, but that was just for TV. It was already a done deal by this time.”

According to reports, Kailyn Lowry is no longer friends with the girl due to cheating rumors that Kail helped spread about the girl’s boyfriend.

Kailyn Lowry has been incredibly open about the fact that she dates both men and women, and at one point on Teen Mom 2 admitted that she had been with women and wasn’t feeling it with anyone.

The reality TV star recently welcomed her third child with ex-partner, Chris Lopez. The child, who is named Baby Lo in lieu of an actual name, was born in August of this year. According to Kail, she still can’t find a suitable moniker for the child.

Baby LO is loving his @carseatcanopy! #ad Use my promo code "KAIL" for one FREE Carseat Canopy or $50 off site-wide at *www.carseatcanopy.com*

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]