‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Main Characters Will Die & Become White Walkers

Game of Thrones Season 8 spoilers are reportedly hinting that some of the show’s main characters will die in the final season. According to one of the stars of the series, not only will beloved characters die, some of them are likely to become wights, which are the spawns of the White Walkers, according to actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister on the hit HBO series.

According to Hollywood Life, Game of Thrones fans watched in the Season 7 finale as Jamie Lannister cut ties with his sister/lover Cersei Lannister and left King’s Landing to head North to fight alongside Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in their war against the army of the dead. However, Coster-Waldau claims he’s worried about the fate of Jamie as he believes some of the show’s main characters will die and be turned into the undead frozen zombies during the final season of the series.

While Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals he doesn’t want Jamie to turn into a wight, it seems that he’s more concerned about sitting for three hours in the make up chair to become one of the zombie-like creatures than he is about the future of his character.

While nothing has been confirmed, there are a few Game of Thrones characters who seem more likely to become wights than others. Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion are at the top of the list since viewers watch the two seemingly get killed when the Night King’s newly turned dragon destroyed the wall in the Season 7 finale.

Now you can go behind-the-scenes like never before.

Game Revealed gives you all-access to the creation of #GoT: https://t.co/trOZux9TAB pic.twitter.com/Z9t78NpJA2 — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 28, 2017

Gendry could be another possible character to be turned into a wight during Game of Thrones Season 8. Gendry was absent for the past few seasons, but has been a lovable character throughout the series. As many fans already know, Gendry is the illegitimate son of former king Robert Baratheon, and went into hiding after there were orders to kill all of Robert’s possible heirs to the throne after his death.

"Enjoy the episode tonight! Longest ep ever, last one this season!" (via Kristofer Hivju on @instagram): https://t.co/morbZ1rSno pic.twitter.com/kfJ0ZyCc5R — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 27, 2017

Of course, Sansa and Cersei are may also bite the dust during the final season, and it would be heartbreaking for the Stark children to lose yet another sibling. However, it would be equally as heartbreaking for Jamie to lose his sister, whom he loves and is currently expecting a child with.

What are your thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones spoilers? Which characters do you think may die in Season 8?

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]