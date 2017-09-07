Who Got Voted Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Semifinals Week 1 Results

The AGT results are in for tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017, as the first five acts moving on to the AGT finale were determined. This was an intense night on America’s Got Talent Season 12, as six acts were eliminated. So, who got voted off America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out those semifinals Week 1 results below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Eleven acts performed last night, and there was definitely a focus on singers. Despite that, viewers should see more than singers moving on tonight on AGT 2017. One of the big stories of the night was Darci Lynne, who happened to bring out an older lady as her dummy. This lady happened to have a crush on Simon Cowell, who ended up blushing after her performance.

The night kicked off with a detailed look at the performances from last night. The judges seemed to love the performances, even though some of the acts seemed to falter under the pressure. After a look back, we moved on to the Dunkin’ Save artists. The fourth, fifth, and sixth place acts on the night and fighting for that save from America tonight were Chase Goehring, Eric Jones, and Evie Clair. One will be saved by America and one will be saved by the judges.

The Dunkin’ Lounge from last night was shown and Howie Mandel joined the artists for some fun. Then the acts took the stage. The first act going into the finals is:

Safe – Preacher Loawson

Preacher Loawson Eliminated – DaNell Daymon & Greater Works

Time for some more AGT results, but this one did not end well for the acts announced on America’s Got Talent 2017:

Eliminated – Johnny Manuel and Yoli Mayor

A quick break from the results followed to watch the judges play “Buzzer Buddies” as they tried to guess answers about their fellow judges. It started funny, but they definitely dragged it out too long. From there, viewers were treated to a special performance by The Clairvoyants, who were contestants during Season 11. They were amazing and so was this performance tonight.

Time for the next set of results on America’s Got Talent 2017. The next act heading to the finals is:

Safe – Darci Lynne

Darci Lynne Eliminated – Mike Yung

The last two acts then found out their results, and the next act moving on to the finals is:

Safe – Sara & Hero

Sara & Hero Eliminated – Billy & Emily England

The Dunkin’ Save acts were back on the stage, and after America voted one more time, the act saved tonight was Evie Clair.

The judges were then left with the final decision between Chase Goehring and Eric Jones. Heidi voted to save Eric, but the other three judges voted for Chase, pushing him to the finals while effectively eliminating Eric.

What do you think of the results on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight?

[Featured Image by NBC]