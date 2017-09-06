Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Baby Gender Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate early next year. While the couple has yet to open up about their new little bundle of joy, sources have confirmed that the baby will be born via a surrogate and that the famous couple already knows the gender of the newest member of the Kardashian-West family.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will welcome their third child in January. The new addition will join older siblings North and Saint, and it looks like Kim will be breaking out the pink clothes yet again because sources are revealing that the pair is set to welcome another little girl to their family.

As many fans know, girls are a staple in the Kardashian family. Kim herself has four sisters and only one brother. Meanwhile, the next generation of Kardashians consists of boys Mason, Reign, and Saint and girls Penelope, North, and Dream. It seems that Kim and Kanye’s third baby will break the tie and add yet another girl to the female-driven family.

The report also claims that a child psychologist recently revealed that North West will likely have more of a bond with her new little sister than she does with her brother, Saint. The psychologist claims that sisters are usually drawn together, and Kim Kardashian herself recently admitted that North doesn’t like her brother Saint very much.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been very open about their pregnancy struggles. After giving birth to son, Saint West, Kim was told by doctors that another pregnancy would be very high risk. However, Kardashian still decided to undergo a procedure on her uterus in hopes of getting pregnant with baby number three. However, after the procedure, doctors told the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star that she would likely not be able to carry another child. That is when Kim began thinking about the idea of having a surrogate.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting another baby girl? What do you think the couple will name their newest bundle of joy?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]