When Does ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 Start? Season 25 Premiere Date Here

It was a big day for Dancing with the Stars 2017 today, as the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast was announced on Good Morning America. With the couples in place, now we all want to know when we can start watching the fall edition of DWTS 2017, right? So, when does Dancing with the Stars 2017 start? Find out the DWTS Season 25 premiere date below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

It is crazy to think that the summer is done and over with. We are now moving on to fall and the return of all our favorite television shows, including Dancing with the Stars. With Bachelor in Paradise winding down on ABC, it is time for them to debut a new show in that timeslot.

Of course, Dancing with the Stars 2017 will be taking over on Monday nights at 8 pm EST, per usual. The start date? We get to see these new couples on DWTS 2017 take the dance floor for the first time beginning September 18, so in less than two weeks. Since the couples were officially announced this morning, they can now get started on their warmups and be fully ready for that premiere episode, which happens to be the 25th season of the show.

Partners @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson are ready to compete for the #DWTS championship in the middle of the dance floor. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aovp1cU0Er — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

In case you missed the big announcement of the cast this morning, here are the celebrities appearing this season and their professional partner:

Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

We have some interesting pairings and the newly married couple, Maks and Peta, having a married couple themselves as partner with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Cheryl Burke is back and has another football player to work with, which she has had success with in the past.

From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Again, Dancing with the Stars 2017 premieres on September 18 on ABC at 8/7c. Are you excited for the new season?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]