Jack Stone Not Happy With Serial Killer Edit On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise star Jack Stone is not happy with how he has been portrayed on the ABC rose-filled reality franchise. Stone, who first appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette before being whisked to Mexico to shoot the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, stopped by The Rose Buds Podcast to talk about his most recent reality stint. In the interview, Jack Stone made it clear that he didn’t appreciate how his scenes were edited on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

“When I saw the way I was portrayed on The Bachelorette, it really got to me, it really did,” Stone said.

“I felt like I was one of the more genuine guys. They didn’t show any of the good conversations, they didn’t show any of the funny moments, they frankly didn’t show much of me at all and the stuff they did show was very cut up, very edited.”

Jack Stone earned himself an undesirable nickname on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season. During a one-on-one date with The Bachelorette star, Jack revealed that he wanted to lie down with her in a locked room. The way Stone described his dream date was more than a little creepy, and his suspenseful pauses didn’t help his cause. Jack Stone almost seemed like he was describing a murder plan, and even his huge, white smile wasn’t enough to save him from elimination from an alarmed Rachel shortly after.

Did Rachel Lindsay and Jack Stone's make-out scene get cut on ‘The Bachelorette’? https://t.co/VzRPvf8esW pic.twitter.com/Efc0EBGCBJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 31, 2017

Jack Stone’s undesirable “reputation” followed him to Bachelor in Paradise. When he arrived in Mexico to shoot the summertime spinoff, Stone announced, “I’m not a serial killer.” So, of course for the entire run of the show, he was nicknamed Serial Killer. Of course, on a season when other people have nicknames like Tickle Monster and Scallop Fingers, maybe Serial Killer isn’t such a bad thing.

A look at the #BachelorInParadise cast! A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Jack Stone also had to deal with a rumor that he is a bad kisser. Luckily for him, several of the Bachelor In Paradise ladies decided to test that theory out for themselves and it was proven wrong. In the end, Stone decided to make the most of his last night in Paradise, so he broke off a double date with newcomers Haley and Emily Ferguson at the last minute.

“They really didn’t make an attempt to talk to me or get to know me at all,” Jack explained on the Rose Buds Podcast. “I know I was on the bottom their list to go on a date, and they were on the bottom of my list to go on a date. Just everything was off so I think I made the right choice.”

Take a look at the video below to see Jack Stone demonstrating his kissing prowess on Bachelor In Paradise.

[Featured Image by Paul Hebert/ABC]