Ivanka Trump Reportedly Interrupts Important Meeting And Is Also Ridiculed For Calling President ‘Daddy’

Ivanka Trump managed to make news for two separate events that happened on Wednesday. Social media is having a field day poking fun at the first daughter’s apparent fracas. For starters, several GOP leaders at a meeting were allegedly left “visibly annoyed” when Ivanka interrupted them on Wednesday only to offer a friendly greeting.

Newsweek reports that Ivanka strolled into the Oval Office to “say hello” in a meeting where leading Republicans and Democrats were assembled to discuss raising the debt ceiling. President Donald Trump was also in the meeting when his daughter came in. A Democratic aide reveals that Ivanka Trump’s interruption “derailed” the negotiations and the meeting “careened off topic.”

According to an administrative aide, Trump may have invited his daughter so she could talk about child tax credits.

Word got out about Ivanka interrupting the meeting quickly with several reporters tweeting about the GOP leaders being “visibly annoyed” with Trump’s daughter. CNN reports that Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, denies the characterization of the incident by saying, “That’s not true.” By the time Ivanka entered the room, President Trump had sided with Democrats in assuring that a disaster relief fund would go through as well as raising the debt ceiling that would continue government funding until December. Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were described as “shell-shocked” by what had happened when Ivanka opened the door, a senior GOP source tells the cable news outlet.

CNN also confirms that Ivanka Trump was called into the meeting to go over the child tax credit, one of her initiatives. Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, shares that Ivanka was asked to “briefly join the meeting for an update on the child care tax credit and how we are working to make tax reform a bipartisan issue.” He added that it was a “quick and productive conversation.”

GOP leaders “visibly annoyed” when Ivanka Trump interrupted Oval Office meeting: reports https://t.co/Q0ryINFu4i pic.twitter.com/HgbDvN7FYw — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2017

Ivanka also joined her father on stage for a tax reform speech in North Dakota on Wednesday. When Trump introduced his daughter, he claimed that she asked him in a little-girl-like manner if she could join him on the trip there.

“She said, ‘Dad, can I go with you?'” Trump said of Ivanka. “She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right? ‘Daddy can I go with you?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can.'”

See a video of it below.

People are tweeting about how “creepy” it is that Ivanka still calls her father “daddy.” Had the president not corrected himself so emphatically, it could’ve been perceived that it was Trump’s actual words and not his daughter’s. Does Ivanka Trump really call her father “daddy”?

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]