‘YR’ Spoilers For Thursday, Sept 7: Lily Still Doesn’t Want To Get Back With Cane — Is ‘Lane’ Over For Good?

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 7, tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are unable to reconcile their differences. Cane would like to get back with Lily, but Lily insists that she has moved on from Cane.

Lily Doesn’t Want To Get Back With Cane

Although Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) is also unhappy with his father, he hopes that his parents will get back in the future. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 7, state that Charlie inquires from Lily whether she would soften her stance on Cane if he is able to get a good job. Lily says it’s unlikely she will change her mind about Cane even if he gets the perfect job.

Cane Thinks Jordan Is The Problem

However, from Cane’s perspective, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) is the only person standing in the way of his reunion with Lily. Cane recalls that Lily was still willing to give him a chance to make amends after she learned that he had cheated on her with Juliet (Laur Allen) and that Juliet was pregnant with his baby.

Cane Confronts Jordan

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 7 reveal that when Cane sees Jordan hanging out with Lily, he confronts him. However, Jordan does not take kindly to Cane telling him not to see his wife. He tells Cane to let Lily decide who she wants to be with.

Will Lily And Cane Ever Get Back?

Y&R fans have been debating the question whether Cane and Lily will ever get back.

There is no doubt that Lily loves Cane. She showed her love when she was willing to give him a chance to prove himself after she found out from Hilary (Mishael Morgan) that he had cheated on her with Juliet. Not even the news that Juliet was pregnant with Cane’s baby was sufficient to make Lily walk away from Cane.

Is there any hope for Cane and Lily? https://t.co/SAAjzELfne — Katharinakat (@Katharina28kat) September 6, 2017

The last straw for Lily was when she discovered that Cane had raided the twins’ college funds to pay off Jesse Smith (Max Adler) who was blackmailing him. Jesse had helped Cane scuttle the DARE commercial shoot by altering digital footage to implicate Billy (Jason Thompson).

Hilary’s Meddling Broke Up ‘Lane’

A recurrent factor in Cane and Lily’s relationship is Hilary’s meddling. It was Hilary who overheard Cane admitting that he slept with Juliet during the business trip to Tokyo. Hilary forced a confession from Juliet and took care to record it. She then ran with the “juicy scoop” to Lily.

Hilary wanted to get even with Lily for depriving her of the opportunity to start a modeling career when the agent dumped her for Lily. Having a hand in breaking up Lily’s marriage was Hilary’s idea of sweet revenge.

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Lily And Jordan’s Kiss Destroy Her Marriage With Cane? https://t.co/W6HIGLzyiO — Laura H (@pmekame) August 19, 2017

However, Hilary’s scheming to break up Lily’s marriage backfired when Lily snatched her boyfriend, Jordan, from under her nose. Hilary began scheming to take Jordan back, although she took care to diversify her options by also setting her sights on her ex-husband Devon (Bryton James) who is currently dating Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).

Hilary Teams Up With Cane To Plot ‘Lane’ Reunion

Hilary teams up with Cane as part of efforts to get Jordan back. She manages to convince Cane to work with her by pointing out that they both want Jordan and Lily to break up. She persuades Cane to approach Lily and let her know that he still cares. Meanwhile, Hilary suggests to Jordan that they go out as friends. However, before she has the time to work on Cane, Lily calls him on the phone and Jordan leaves in a hurry.

Jordan’s Secret Past

Young and the Restless fans know that Jordan has secrets from his past that he is hiding. He once confessed to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he was anxious to keep some details of his past secret. However, “Lane” fans are speculating that uncovering dirty secrets from Jordan’s past could cause Lily to break up with him. Dark secrets from Jordan’s past that make Cane look like an angel in comparison could force Lily back into Cane’s arms.

However, Lily will have Juliet to contend with any time in the future that she decides she wants Cane back. Juliet will get a firmer grip on Cane after giving birth to their baby.

Will Lily be able to snatch Cane from Juliet whenever she wants him back in the future?

