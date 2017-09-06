Brad Pitt Reportedly Hopes To Speed Up Angelina Jolie Divorce Before They Decide On A Custody Agreement

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to speed up the process when it comes to his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Nearly one year after the couple parted ways amid allegations of child abuse against the 53-year-old actor, a source claims Brad Pitt wants to cut ties with Angelina Jolie once and for all — even if it means doing so prior to making a custody agreement for their six kids.

“[Brad Pitt] is planning on asking his lawyer to speed up the divorce,” an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on September 6.

According to the report, Brad Pitt is allegedly planning on seeking a bifurcation, which is a legal maneuver that would end his marriage Angelina Jolie prior to the couple making a custody agreement for their kids and officially dividing their many assets. As the outlet explained, the move would make Brad Pitt technically “single” and allow him to begin the next chapter of his life.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated for nearly one year, the In Touch Weekly insider said that there has been little progress made when it comes to a divorce settlement and Pitt has simply had enough.

“He’s ready to officially take back control of his life,” the insider added.

As the insider revealed, Brad Pitt’s life has reportedly been at a standstill in the months since his split from Angelina Jolie and he’s ready to move on to the next phase of his life without being tied to her.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 and in the months that followed, Brad Pitt was investigated for child abuse by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI. Then, in November 2016, he was cleared of all charges.

Since his breakup from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been linked to a number of women, including Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, and Sienna Miller, but thus far, he hasn’t gone public with any new romances. Instead, he is focused on his kids, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and his career.

As for Angelina Jolie, she’s been linked to a number of men as well, including Colin Farrell, Johnny Lee Miller, Johnny Depp, but has remained tight-lipped about her potential romances.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]