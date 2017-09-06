Blake Shelton’s New Music Video May Feature A Wedding, Gwen Stefani & Her Kids

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could be gearing up for a televised family wedding – but not their own.

Fans are speculating that Blake and Gwen, who have battled wedding rumors ever since they confirmed they were dating almost two years ago, could be about to give fans a peak at Shelton/Stefani wedding that’s actually between their two dogs.

Rumors are swirling that Shelton’s new music video could possibly feature a doggie wedding between their canines Betty and Ginger after the country star confirmed on social media on August 5 that his new single is titled “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Betty is Blake’s dog (who he showed off on Twitter on September 5) while Ginger belongs to Gwen.

The Voice coach’s big new single announcement has fans preparing for a wedding after the dogs were allegedly dressed up as a bride and groom during what appeared to be the song’s music video shoot in Los Angeles in August 11.

A number of fans tweeted spoilers from Shelton’s shoot last month, posting photos of Stefani and her sons Kingston and Zuma on the set while Blake’s band members were also spotted looking pretty dressed up.

Gwen’s boys were dressed in tuxedos as they hung around on set with their mom and her boyfriend in photos published online by Mail Online last month.

The kids’ sharp attire suggested Zuma and Kingston were on the set to film and likely be in a possible wedding scene, though Stefani appeared to be a little more dressed down in the on-set images as she paid a visit to her boyfriend.

A fan also recapped the teases last month and confirmed that the California shoot was something Shelton was working on.

“Ok so let’s recap what we know so far: Blake is shooting a music video today, Gwen and kids on set, everyone is dressed up (band & [Kingston] & [Zuma]),” @im_ad0rkable wrote on the social media site last month. They then added that there were unconfirmed reports claiming “there might be dogs dressed like a bride and groom,” hinting at a dog wedding.

GAC revealed this week that they would be premiering the music video for the song on September 8, which now has fans putting two and two together.

“This is the LA shoot with the wedding and the dogs and Gwen’s kids kdjfkwmx!!!!!” one excited fan tweeted while quoting a message from GAC that claimed the network would be broadcasting the TV premiere later this week.

“Yesssss!!!!! CAN’T WAIT! OMG,” another then tweeted in reply to the possible wedding. “With Gwen and Blake and Kingston and Zuma and Apollo and Betty and Ginger and… a whole fandom crying.”

The “Used To Love You” singer also teased that she may have a little involvement with the song in some capacity on Instagram as she supported her boyfriend of almost two years.

Can't wait for everyone to hear this!! Sooooooo good! #excited #new@blakesheltonmusic #ilovehim #friday gx ???? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

She posted a photo of Blake’s single artwork to the social media site on September 5 and added the caption, “Can’t wait for everyone to hear this!! Sooooooo good! #excited #new @blakesheltonmusic #ilovehim #Friday.”

The couple previously teased that they were making music together earlier this year after Shelton’s name popped up as a songwriter on a track thought to be featured on Stefani’s upcoming Christmas album.

Blake Shelton hasn’t confirmed the rumors about his new music video for “I’ll Name the Dogs,” though fans should get to see what the country star has been working on and whether or not his and Gwen Stefani’s dogs will be getting hitched in a doggie wedding from September 8.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]