‘Star Wars Galactic Nights’ Returning To Disney’s Hollywood Studios In December

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World presented a fantastic evening of Star Wars fun for guests willing to pay a little extra and it is set to return in December. Star Wars Galactic Nights is going to have its second-ever happening and it is actually going to come about as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is being released in theaters. The “Force” is going to take over Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Dec. 16, 2017, and there will be some additional options as well for this round.

Back in April, Disney introduced the new event called Star Wars Galactic Nights which included a lot of great photo opportunities, some celebrities from the movie franchise, and lots of other fun events. It really was a very enjoyable evening, but guests knew more would be even better and that is what Disney is giving them.

The official website of Walt Disney World has updated their Special Events page with new details on Galactic Nights which will indeed take place on Dec. 16 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The event will take place from 7 p.m. until midnight and it will be an additional cost as it is not included on your park admission ticket.

Tickets are already on sale and they cost $129 for adults and $124 for children ages 3-9. Those with Annual Passes or those who are Disney Vacation Club members can receive a discount.

For the second Galactic Nights event, there will still be many of the same great activities that the first one had. As of now, guests will enjoy:

Red carpet arrival

Star Wars character greetings and sightings around the park

A DJ-hosted dance party at the Rebel Base

Park-wide Star Wars scavenger hunt

Awesome Star Wars photo backdrops

A behind-the-magic celebrity chat with one of the stars of the Star Wars saga

Themed food and merchandise along with special keepsakes

Fireworks

That does mean that the Star Wars fireworks that night will only be available to those attending Galactic Nights. Guests who are going to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that day will not be able to be in the park for the fireworks unless they have purchased the additional ticket.

According to WDW Magic, there are some additional opportunities as well as premium add-ons for those wanting even more out of Star Wars Galactic Nights. One of them is a “Galactic Tasting Sampler” which will cost $30 per guest and gives each a credential with five pull-off tabs for treats throughout the night.

There is another add-on which will be the “Jedi Recruitment” package for $149.95 and will be for younger guests. It will featured a reserved spot in Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple along with their own Jedi robe, name badge, a lightsaber, a limited edition t-shirt and a photo with their own Jedi Master.

With Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, Disney is going to keep the hype going as much as possible until that point. As fans prepare for The Last Jedi to hit theaters, many can thrill in the excitement of partying it up at Star Wars: Galactic Nights and get so much more. The photo ops are almost worth the price alone, but the new additions in December will make things even better.

