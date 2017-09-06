‘The Sinner’ Episode 6 Preview: What Will Cora And Ambrose Uncover In ‘Part VI?’ [Speculation]

A new episode of the USA Network’s outstanding summer series The Sinner premieres September 6 at 10 p.m. EST. The episode is entitled “Part VI,” and its synopsis promises a high-stakes episode for Cora (Jessica Biel) and Ambrose (Bill Pullman).

For weeks, fans of the series have been teased about the secrets Cora has been keeping, including the ones she’s been hiding from herself. For five episodes, Detective Ambrose has been feverishly working to uncover the motive behind Cora’s seemingly unprovoked attack and murder of a man at the beach.

Over the course of the past five episodes, the link between Cora and the man she murdered has started to come into focus. It all has to do with a missing block of time in Cora’s memory from several summers ago. The two months following a Fourth of July celebration are a blank for Cora with the exception of a few fragmented memories.

Since her arrest, Cora has flashed back to those fragments. In Episode 5, she and Ambrose made significant progress in recovering her memory and that investigation will continue in “Part VI.” According to Spoiler TV, the synopsis for Episode 6 is as follows.

“As Ambrose begins to waver, Cora convinces him to take his greatest risk yet for the case.”

Previously on The Sinner

Cora’s recovering memory was not the only development in Episode 5. While she and Ambrose have been working together to try to help her, Cora’s husband Mason (Christopher Abbott) has been trying to help her on his own. His attempt to bust J.D. (Jacob Pitts) for selling drugs resulted in the police arresting J.D.’s girlfriend.

In retaliation, J.D. brutally assaulted Mason’s father, leaving an unconscious Mr. Tannetti in the hospital. At the end of Episode 5, an armed Mason goes to J.D.’s house. As he quietly approaches the residence, the screen fades to black. It is a cliffhanger with huge implications for The Sinner‘s main characters and its central mystery.

This time on The Sinner

The teaser trailer for Episode 6 shows Cora leaving jail to walk through the mysterious country club, Ambrose suspects she was held captive. Promotional photos for the episode do not show Cora’s husband, leaving the resolution to last week’s cliffhanger a complete mystery.

Top questions Episode 6 needs to answer

Will Cora finally remember everything?

This is the outcome Cora and Ambrose are hoping for when she goes on her “field trip.” The memory that has served as the greatest stumbling block for Cora has been one in which, she goes down the back stairway of the club.

It appears that all of her memories take place before that one. Is she blocking out what happens after that point?

Did Mason kill J.D.?

The answer to this question may take a while to answer. That’s because if J.D. is dead, Mason may not have been the one who killed him.

While Mason was shown walking towards the house, it is possible that J.D. was killed or died before he arrived. There are parties that could want J.D. silenced because of what he knows about Cora. Will the police believe that is the case?

Can Cora go free?

Earlier in the series, Cora pleaded guilty and the only thing left in her legal process is the sentencing phase. Cora clearly had a motivation for killing the man on the beach. In an earlier episode, an eye witness to the murder told Ambrose that the dead man recognized Cora and appeared to let her kill him. Will this information impact the sentence the judge hands down?

Will Cora walk free following Ambrose’s investigation? Stay tuned. Episode 6 of The Sinner premieres on the USA Network, Wednesday, September 6 at 10 p.m. EDT.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/USA Network]