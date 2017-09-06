Fifty Shades Freed movie trailer is reportedly going to release at the end of this month. Prior to the release of the third and the last part of the franchise, there is a buzz about the alleged affair between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. A recent report alleged that the Need For Speed film actress is having tough moving on from her time with My Dinner with Herve movie star.

Ever since Dakota and Jamie agreed to portray Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the movie adaptation of E. L. James’ bestselling erotic novel saga, there have been rumors suggesting that the lead stars of the movie are romantically involved with each other.

Inquisitr earlier reported that different media outlets claimed that Dakota’s affair with her boyfriend Matthew Hitt was reportedly ended because of her closeness with her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star.

After the release of Fifty Shades Darker and the post-production of Fifty Shades Freed, both Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan took some time off from their projects and chose to spend some time with their family and close friends.

Dakota was recently spotted with a mysterious man that prompted many to believe that Dakota’s pictures made Jamie extremely furious.

Earlier this week, the actress, whose racy pictures were recently leaked online, stepped out in Los Angeles sporting her floral maxi skirt paired with black top, dark sunglasses, and a matching handbag.

There are recent reports from Blasting News that suggests that even though the actress was looking absolutely stunning in her attire, fans are wondering that she is having a difficult time moving on from Jamie Dornan. She felt extremely protected when Amelia Warner’s husband was with her during the filming of NSFW erotic movie trilogy but now she is reportedly alone.

“A few years ago, I was fighting, waiting for someone to give me a chance. I’m a pretty sensitive person, and when I don’t feel protected, I tend to close right up. But when I feel safe, I think I can do anything.”

As reported multiple times, Jamie and Dakota remained only co-stars and there has been no confirmed news of their affair. Even the star’s dismissed all the claims of this nonsense and stated that they are just very good friends.

As of this writing, Dakota is single and currently working for her upcoming films The Peanut Butter Falcon, Sound of Metal and Suspiria.

On the other hand, Jamie is working with Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage for HBO’s My Dinner With Herve. The upcoming biopic is directed by Gervasi based on a story written by Sean Macaulay and will feature Fifty Shades star as journalist Danny Tate.

Directed by James Folly, Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to release in February 2018. Are you excited for the film? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]