Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Jenner To Sell Their Home, As She Sells Her Hollywood Hills Mansion

It seems that Kendall Jenner is taking after her sister Kylie when it comes to real estate sales. On September 5, it was reported that Kylie Jenner had sold her Hidden Hills home, which was built in 2012, for $5.275 million. Now it would seem that her sister Kendall is following right behind her in the real estate sales by selling her own home in the Hollywood Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kendall Jenner is the latest Jenner to sell off one of their properties. Originally purchased in 2016 from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the home in the Hollywood Hills was bought by the couple back in 2009 for $1.86 million before they sold it to the model. In turn, Kendall seems to have made a solid investment with the home, as she has apparently sold the property for $350,000 more than she first paid for it.

Reports on the sale of the Hollywood Hills West mansion indicate that the renovated mid-century home was sold in a deal that took place off of the multiple listing service (MLS). Jenner, who is best known for being on Keeping Up with the Karsdashians with the rest of her famous family, apparently sold the property for $6.85 million.

The home, which is 4,824 square feet, has six bedrooms, and some of the highlights of the property include a media room, a walk-in closet large enough to house the ever-growing collection of clothes the model owns, and views of the canyon and rolling hills below. The third floor of the Hollywood Hills mansion boasts sliding glass doors that lead out to a rooftop living area — complete with fireplace, lounge, and even a dining area — all overlooking the private pool and views below.

???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

If Kendall Jenner wants to keep up with her sister Kylie when it comes to real estate, she may have to go on a shopping spree in the near future. Kylie Jenner has sold two properties in as many months — one in July in Calabasas as well as the recent Hidden Hills property — plus she still owns other properties in the Hidden Hills area, according to the Los Angeles Times. This means that Kendall might have to do some shopping now that she has sold her own Hollywood Hills West mansion.

[Featured Image by Antony Jones/Getty Images]