Is Kailyn Lowry In the Midst Of A Custody Battle With Chris Lopez Over Their New Baby? He Speaks On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have been co-parenting their new baby for a month but is a custody battle looming?

Following reports suggesting that the Teen Mom 2 star’s third baby daddy is considering filing for custody of his son, who has received the nickname “Baby Lo,” Kailyn Lowry is speaking out against the idea and responding to Lopez’s recent tweet asking to have his son.

“I just want my son,” Chris Lopez recently wrote on his account.

However, according to Kailyn Lowry, she isn’t keeping their boy from his father. Instead, during a new interview with Radar Online on September 6, the longtime reality star revealed that he is actually seeing his child nearly every day. That said, Lowry also admitted that thing between her and Lopez haven’t exactly been smooth sailing when it comes to their efforts to co-parent their child.

Following his first Twitter post, which sparked rumors in regard to a custody battle, Lopez returned to Twitter and informed his fans and followers that he has been seeing his kids regularly.

Kailyn Lowry went on to inform Radar Online that while Chris Lopez’s behavior as a parent may not meet everyone’s expectations of him, he’s doing his best to be a good dad to their son.

Speaking of their custody arrangement weeks after their son’s birth, Kailyn Lowry revealed that because Chris Lopez has school and works, she will be taking on the majority of the parenting duties and care for “Baby Lo” for the majority of his young life.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin recently put their differences aside for the sake of their son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and Lowry’s 7-year-old son, Isaac, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

As fans may have seen on social media, the former couple reunited last week to attend the boys’ first day of school as a family.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

