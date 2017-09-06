‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reveals Who Will Walk Her Down The Aisle

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is planning her fall wedding to fiance David Eason, and she has officially decided who will be walking her down the aisle to say her I do’s. Although Jenelle does have a father, she does not have contact with her dad, and he likely will not be invited to her wedding.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jenelle Evans has revealed that she will have her oldest son, Jace Evans, walk her down the aisle when she meets David Eason at the alter. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jace is currently in the legal custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans. Jenelle signed over custody of Jace when he was a baby due to her erratic lifestyle.

In the past, Jenelle Evans has had many scrapes with the law, has went to rehab, and has kicked addictions to both marijuana and heroin. Evans later earned her college degree and had two more children, son Kaiser with Nathan Griffin and daughter Ensley with current fiance David Eason. Now, Jenelle is hoping to regain custody of Jace, but Barbara is not giving up without a fight. She refuses to willingly sign custody back over to Jenelle, and the two have been embattled in a nasty custody case for over a year.

The custody issue has gotten so bad between Jenelle and Barbara that Evans has revealed that she will not be inviting her mother to her upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Barbara has spoken out about being hurt by the fact that she won’t get to see Jenelle walk down the aisle with Jace, but she’s also been very critical of her daughter’s fiance, David. During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Barbara told producers that David is using Jenelle for her money and claimed that her future son-in-law was an “a—-le.”

Fans are hoping that Jenelle Evans will allow Teen Mom 2 cameras to film her nuptials, so that viewers will get to see an inside look at the wedding she and David Eason have been planning for months.

Picked up my wedding dress today! #Bride #Wedding #Love ????????✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

