WWE News: Three Huge Championship Matches Are Set For Next Week’s ‘SmackDown Live’ In Las Vegas

The WWE has big plans in store for the next episode of SmackDown Live, with three major championship matches scheduled for the Las Vegas, Nevada show. During Tuesday’s episode, fans learned of the championships exclusive to the blue brand that will be defended in Vegas. All three matches were scheduled or announced to the fans based on what went down during the installment a night earlier in Omaha, Nebraska. Here are the latest details about which titles are up for grabs on next Tuesday night’s WWE program and the possibilities of a title change.

According to ProWrestling in their SmackDown recap from Tuesday evening, one segment of the show saw current tag team champions The New Day and former champions The Usos. The tag teams engaged in a discussion with SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, with The Usos demanding they get their tag team title rematch on next week’s show. Not only did they get that match scheduled for them, but they also added that it will be a Street Fight between the two tag teams. This could certainly lead to some interesting spots in the ongoing feud between these tag teams. They already put on a great show on the SummerSlam pay-per-view Kickoff Show, so it should be interesting to see what they do with weapons and other areas involved in the match. That said, there are lingering rumors that WWE wants New Day to enjoy multiple championship reigns so they can rival or surpass other great WWE tag teams. Therefore, dropping the titles back to Usos wouldn’t be surprising at all.

In addition, there was the announcement on WWE’s social media that “Sin City” will also feature the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship being defended. Former champion Naomi will get a shot to regain the title belt from current champ Natalya. On Tuesday night’s show, “Ms. Money in the Bank” Carmella had Natalya ready for a pinfall, and her “helper” James Ellsworth even tried to cash in the briefcase for her. However, the mix-up led to Natalya getting a surprise pinfall from behind and Carmella berating Ellsworth. Later they seemed to make up, so don’t be surprised if these two come into play on next week’s SmackDown episode.

The third match that will take place on the blue brand’s show next Tuesday is for the United States Championship. In another segment on SmackDown Live, current U.S. Champion AJ Styles had a talk with Tye Dillinger. Styles said he would give Dillinger another shot at the “United States Championship Open Challenge” since Dillinger was hit with a cheap shot by Baron Corbin the previous time he tried to answer AJ’s challenge. Dillinger still fought for the title but had been attacked by Corbin ahead of the bell ringing. Still, one has to think that WWE is heading toward a feud involving Corbin and Styles over the United States title, so “The Lone Wolf” could prey upon Dillinger or Styles in Vegas.

The only title that seems like it might not be on the line next week is Jinder Mahal’s WWE World Championship. Mahal had Tuesday night off as he watched Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura battle it out in the ring. The winner would become the newest No. 1 contender for Mahal’s title, likely at Hell in a Cell. Nakamura racked up another win over one of WWE’s long time superstars, defeating Orton with the Kinshasha finisher and pinning him. That will lead to Shinsuke getting his second shot at the “Modern Day Maharaja” and the WWE Championship.

WWE fans, do you think any of the championships will change hands on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live? Will Carmella cash in to become the new women’s champion next week?

