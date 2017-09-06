Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Are Reportedly Headed For Marriage After His Divorce From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are reportedly going strong months after confirming their romance with a public outing in July, and according to a new report, they may be headed toward marriage.

While Ben Affleck and his former wife, Jennifer Garner, officially filed for divorce just months ago, the 45-year-old actor is reportedly considering saying “I do” as he and 37-year-old Lindsay Shookus become more and more serious about their relationship.

“They are already talking marriage,” an insider told Life & Style magazine on September 6.

That said, fans shouldn’t expect to see the couple walk down the aisle anytime soon. After all, they are both legally married to their estranged spouses.

According to the report, Ben Affleck has known Lindsay Shookus, a producer for Saturday Night Live, for many years, but it wasn’t until recently that their friendship turned romantic.

As for Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Garner, the former couple reportedly separated in 2014 after about 10 years of marriage, but it wasn’t until April that they officially filed documents to end their marriage. That said, they faced tons of reconciliation rumors in the years following their breakup, mainly due to the fact that they regularly spend time together with their three kids, including Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The Life & Style magazine insider went on to reveal that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were already talking about starting a family together, and when it comes to the future, Affleck is reportedly convinced that Shookus is “the one” and allegedly plans to tie the knot with her once their divorces are complete.

Although Ben Affleck is said to be quite serious about his relationship with Lindsay Shookus, his three kids with Jennifer Garner are allegedly in the dark about his romance. As the insider explained, the children know that Affleck has been spending time with someone but think he’s simply met a “special friend.”

Ben Affleck has also reportedly kept his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in the dark about his supposed plans to marry Lindsay Shookus.

According to the source, Jennifer Garner isn’t on board with the idea of her children being introduced to her estranged husband’s new girlfriend, and when it comes to the idea of marriage, she would reportedly freak out about the concept and tell Affleck that he’s moving too quickly with the television producer.

