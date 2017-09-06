Josh Duggar is headed for a jury trial in the Ashley Madison lawsuit brought against him by a D.J. and model. The latter is claiming damages, after alleging Duggar family’s eldest child used his images on the adult website.

Los Angles-based D.J. Matthew McCarthy has alleged Josh Duggar stole his image for use on Ashley Madison and OkCupid to solicit sex. Josh’s actions reportedly brought him infamy and led to loss of work, People reported, while quoting from the lawsuit McCarthy filed. The D.J. further alleged that his “religious” family was hurt and the reality star’s actions were malicious and deliberate.

[Josh] acted willfully, maliciously and impressively … with full and deliberate disregard for the consequences [to McCarthy]” and that McCarthy “reasonably fears that he will continue to be shunned, avoided, embarrassed and subjected to ridicule.

The California Superior Court of L.A. County, where McCarthy filed the lawsuit, scheduled Josh’s trial on March 7, just four days after his 30th birthday. Per case details listed, the three to five-day trial will be before a jury. From the court listings, it appears Josh Duggar had asked to be tried by a jury. McCarthy approached the court on August 4 last year.

Trouble began for Josh and Duggar family after allegations of him fondling minors, including four of his sisters, made headlines in 2015. His name then appeared in the hacked user database of Ashley Madison, which led Josh Duggar to confess he had been unfaithful to his wife, Anna Duggar.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.

Though the court had listed a date for trial, it may not ensue if the parties agree to settle all issues during the mandatory settlement conference (MSC). Alternatively, the trial could be shortened if Josh Duggar and Matthew McCarthy settle many of their differences during the conference. In this case, the court listing mentions that a decision to order an MSC will be taken on December 7.

Anna and Josh Duggar are expecting their fifth child together. The Duggar family announced Anna’s pregnancy in March this year. Fans expect the latest addition to the couple’s growing family to arrive any time. Talk that Anna may have given birth is doing the rounds as four of her children have been sighted multiple times in the recent past with the Duggar family.

The Duggar family’s Counting On returns to TLC later this month on Mondays.

[Featured Image by Danny Johnston/AP Images]