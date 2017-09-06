Tom Cruise: Katie Holmes’ Divorce Settlement Prevented Actress From Jamie Foxx Romance?

Tom Cruise is now well aware that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are dating, as is the rest of the world, but there seems to have been a reason why the couple was so secretive with their romance.

According to a new report via Radar Online, when Katie first made it known she was filing for divorce from Tom Cruise, the actress agreed to sign papers that clearly mentioned she was permitted from bashing her ex-husband’s Scientology religion.

Along those lines, Holmes would not be allowed to flaunt a relationship with another man for at least five years, out of fear that Katie’s romance with someone else could embarrass Tom Cruise’s public persona in a certain way.

When Holmes first received the settlement agreement, because of the supposed fact that she was desperate to get away from Scientology and all that the religion had to offer, Radar Online claims that the actress was willing to sign the papers right away.

In doing so, she was not allowed to ever mention the religion in public interviews, nor would she be able to flaunt her new relationships or even have the love interest be photographed with daughter, Suri, because, again, it could tarnish Tom’s Hollywood image.

The settlement reportedly saw Katie Holmes walk away with $4.8 million in child support and another $5 million for sticking to the agreement, which now seems to have come to an end.

It’s unclear whether the obligation requires Katie to stay silent on Tom Cruise’s involvement with Scientology for a lifetime, but what is clear is that the mother of one is free to go public with those she chooses to date from this point forward.

Of course, it hasn’t taken long for Katie to do exactly that. Earlier this week, she was seen enjoying an afternoon break in Malibu with boyfriend Jamie Foxx, whom sources say has been actively seeing the actress for close to three years.

Due to the contractual obligation following the settlement, Katie was restricted from ever talking about the romance in public, which is why Jamie stayed consistent in denying claims he was seeing Tom Cruise’s ex-wife all along.

The couple is no longer planning to hide their romance any longer, a source concludes.

