Kim Kardashian Expecting Third Baby In January, Source Hints At Twins Possibly Being On The Way

Kim Kardashian is expected to become a mother-of-three, with reports confirming that the reality star will welcome another baby into the world in just three months time.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian, who is using a surrogate following tremendous difficulty in conceiving a third time around, is over the moon to know that her family is expanding yet again, adding that she’s more than prepared for the birth of the child.

All the information regarding the surrogate has been kept under wraps. Sources say that Kim Kardashian wants to keep the information as private as possible to avoid photographers following the woman’s every move.

What is clear, however, is that Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have been planning to take the surrogate route for well over a year, after learning that conceiving naturally was out of the question.

Not only had Kim Kardashian struggled with the process of getting pregnant again, her doctors eventually advised her that if she was to conceive, it could be rather dangerous for her own health seeing that she’s had two painful pregnancies in the past.

TMZ reveals that the surrogate will get close to $50,000 for carrying the couple’s child, which is due late January, along with any other expenses that will lead up prior to the baby’s birth.

It’s added that Kim Kardashian and her husband have given their surrogate an extensive list of things that she is prohibited from doing whilst pregnant, which includes sharing details to the press, drinking, smoking, drugs, no hot tubs, dye her hair, or eat raw fish.

Pretty hot glam squad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

It’s further noted that if the surrogate was to conceive twins, she would be receiving an additional $5,000. Whether or not twins are expected is unclear at this point, but Kim Kardashian will definitely be welcoming at least one child into the world in January.

Hollywood Life, via an unconfirmed report, claims that Kim Kardashian is, in fact, having twins, stressing, “Kim and Kanye are excited and happy as they are expecting twins with the help of a surrogate.”

The reality star and her husband have kept their mouths shut about anything regarding the expansion of their family.

I remember this shoot. Perfume campaign. 2012-maybe 2013 or 14 ish? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

According to reports, Kim Kardashian refuses to mention the surrogate or the fact that she’s welcoming at least one more baby into the world in January. She’s more concerned about the pregnancy going as well as it has for the past couple of months.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]