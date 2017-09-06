When Will The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Premiere Date Be Revealed?

The Vanderpump Rules cast has been filming the sixth season of the show for the past few months but according to Jax Taylor, a premiere date won’t be announced anytime soon.

On Twitter on September 5, Taylor was asked about when the new season will air but unfortunately for anxious fans, he revealed that the premiere date would not be made official for a while.

“No not for awhile.. check the website they don’t tell us,” he advised.

Although Bravo TV won’t make the official announcement for some time, one particular Twitter user responded to Taylor’s post by pointing out that the premiere date typically falls during the first week of November. While the first season of Vanderpump Rules premiered in January of 2013, the second, third, fourth, and fifth seasons of the reality show all premiered in early November.

As for the final episodes of the seasons, the most recent two seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Season 4 and Season 5, concluded in April.

Vanderpump Rules began airing in 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that was based out of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR. The official cast included Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Tom Schwartz. Since then, a number of other cast members have been added to the show, including Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, hostess Lala Kent, and DJ James Kennedy.

Just like the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere date likely won’t be revealed until later this year, fans will also have to wait and see who will be featured in the official cast. That said, the group has been sharing tons of photos throughout production which seem to confirm that Season 6 will look a whole lot like Season 5.

While cast member Lala Kent announced that she was leaving Vanderpump Rules last December midway through filming on the fifth season of the show, she ultimately returned to production for the Season 5 reunion and in recent months, she’s been seen spending tons of time with her co-stars.

