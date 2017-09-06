Iggy Azalea Reportedly Dating PartyNextDoor As Music Career Halts: Did Def Jam Drop Her?

Iggy Azalea is reportedly dating PARTYNEXTDOOR, according to a new report.

The twosome was seen dining at Delilah’s in West Hollywood over the weekend, Hollywood Life shares, leading fans to believe that the rapper has found herself a new beau, and judging the photos, that may actually be the case.

Azalea was said to have struggled in finding a solid relationship following her split with Nick Young, whom she would go on to find out had cheated on her with multiple women before impregnating his ex-girlfriend without Iggy’s knowledge.

Getting back into the dating scene has definitely been hard on Iggy Azalea, but seeing that she’s reportedly been spending a lot of time with PARTYNEXTDOOR, it seems as if the female rapper is feeling confident to give love another try.

While neither Iggy nor PARTYNEXTDOOR has confirmed or denied reports, sources claim that the duo has been spending some quality time together as of late. Their outing over the weekend has not been their first, it’s further added.

Iggy Azalea won’t address her relationship with PARTYNEXTDOOR, an insider continues, adding that she would most likely want to see where the romance goes. If it’s something she sees herself settling for, then she will be more than happy to share the news with her fans.

News of Iggy Azalea’s supposed romance with her new man comes just months after the “Switch” hitmaker confirmed that Def Jam had refused to release her anticipated sophomore album Digital Distortion, stressing that the label didn’t believe it would have the same kind of success as The New Classic.

Following a disappointing release of several singles that failed to impact radio or the charts, Def Jam reportedly felt as if it was better to cancel the album’s release and start from scratch — something Iggy Azalea was very unhappy about.

Of course, now that she’s said to be dating PARTYNEXTDOOR, the man behind the success of Rihanna’s “Work,” perhaps she will have a new hit on her hands by the time she starts finalizing her next album.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Iggy Azalea and her relationship with her record label considering she’s been very unhappy with how the sophomore album release was handled.

