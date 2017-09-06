‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kandi Burruss Talks Kenya Moore, Marc Daly Marriage, And Season 10

Kenya Moore has been on defense since marrying Marc Daly earlier this year. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has fired back at critics accusing her of faking her marriage. And one RHOA cast mate who will not partake in the slander is Kandi Burruss.

In an interview, which you can watch below, Kandi was asked to weigh in on the other Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates who do not believe the marriage is real.

Kandi reveals that she believes that the union between Kenya and Marc is genuine. Mrs. Burruss also questions why the RHOA critics are so invested in Kenya’s marriage. The Xscape singer said that Kenya seems happy with her husband and talks about meeting him.

Kandi describes Marc as “super cool” and says she is happy that Kenya has finally found love after having some tumultuous relationships. There is still speculation as to whether Marc will appear in Season 10 of RHOA. Kandi said that she met Kenya’s husband off-camera and doesn’t know if he will appear in the upcoming season because they are still filming.

One of the most vocal critics of Kenya’s marriage is Kim Zolciak, who has repeatedly questioned the authenticity of the marriage.

Kenya Moore threatened to fight back against critics of her marriage. However, it was not clear who she was referring to in the Instagram post.

#baecation #photobombed ???? #MrAndMrsDaly #HappyLaborDayWeekend A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Kenya spent Labor Day weekend with her husband at Martha’s Vineyard. Kim Zolciak’s daughter commented on the picture, according to the Shade Room, stating “body language says it all.”

Kandi recently addressed whether Phaedra Parks will be shooting scenes for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. Kandi would not confirm whether she is returning or not, but she stated that they did not shoot any scenes together.

#GirlPower ???????????????? TagsAtl.com @tagsboutique A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Phaedra was rumored to be returning for one episode to talk to Porsha, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It is also not clear whether Kandi has forgiving Porsha for her role in the “date rape” debacle last season. They will likely address their feud in the series.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]