Lil Wayne Hospitalization: Bieber, Nicki Minaj Set To Intervene Post-Recovery Process

Lil Wayne has received an outpouring of love following the news that he had suffered multiple seizures last week that resulted in him being rushed to the hospital.

Now it’s being said that Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and some of the rapper’s other close friends are reaching out in the hopes that they can help him get back on the right path.

While it’s said that Lil Wayne suffers from epilepsy, it’s no secret that the “Lollipop” hitmaker is also known for getting high on sizzurp (lean), which has greatly contributed to his seizures in the past.

A Las Vegas show was canceled as a result of his latest hospitalization, which has left many of his celebrity pals worried, particularly Justin, who wasn’t even aware of the incident until a TMZ photographer told him what had happened.

“Oh really? Damn,” Bieber said when told about Lil Wayne’s situation. “Man, I didn’t know. That’s my boy. I’m going to have to reach out to him.”

It’s believed that the likes of Nicki Minaj and Drake have already been in contact with Lil Wayne’s team, having been assured that the rapper is doing better, assuring them that he’ll be fine as he continues to recover from the multiple seizures.

Nicki Minaj has never made it a secret that she gets worried about Lil Wayne when he suffers his seizures, particularly since they always tend to leave him in the hospital. Considering the close bond she shares with him, it frightens her a lot.

The “Pound the Alarm” superstar is still expected to release her fourth studio album later this year, which reportedly features Lil Wayne, so under these circumstances, Nicki would most likely want to celebrate the release of her record knowing that the man responsible for her career is alive and well.

As previously mentioned, Lil Wayne is still recovering, but he’s doing much better. Forthcoming shows he had been scheduled to perform have been canceled so that the rapper can get all the rest that he needs before he gets back to entertaining his fans.

It’s also rumored that Wayne is planning to release a new album at the start of 2018, but those reports are still unconfirmed.

