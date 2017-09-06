‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Wyatt Plan To Get Married, Hope Recast Is Rebecca Radock?

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be short of drama and complications in the coming weeks. Katie and Wyatt will be thinking about the future, with a possibility of getting married. Meanwhile, Rebecca Radock has joined the soap and will probably be the recast of Hope.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful tease that things between Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) are going to be more serious than they initially thought. As they find out that they have more things in common and feel a real connection stronger than their physical desires, they may consider having a long-term future together, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Katie and Wyatt will keep their romance secret, but they will soon talk about coming out to the public. The Bold and the Beautiful synopsis via Soaps.com revealed that the two will talk about whether they will tell people about their relationship. Things between them will also heat up as they become even closer.

Should they decide to reveal their secret relationship, there would surely be some conflict with their family members. CDL said that some of the people who would be involved are Bill (Don Diamont), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). They are the people who would likely weigh on the Katie-Wyatt romance.

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Wyatt Hit The Next Level https://t.co/mOFDahe7FX — LuKéither Willingham (@AtlantaBizWomen) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, there is a new face coming to The Bold and the Beautiful. Rebecca Radock’s representative has confirmed that the star is joining the daytime soap. However, the company did not disclose any specific details as to what role Rebecca has booked and whether it is for a temporary or contract role.

Congratulations to Rebecca Christine Radock, who booked a role on The Bold & The Beautiful! We are so Happy for You Rebecca! Great Job! 🙂 #TPG #acting #actress #boldandbeautiful #onscreen A post shared by The Parmeter Group (@theparmetergroup) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

If Rebecca is staying for a while, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via CDL said that Radock would be a nice recast of Hope, a role previously played by Kim Matula. Hope is a popular character on B&B, but Matula does not seem to plan on staying for a long-term arc. If the management wants Hope in major storylines, they need a star who can stick around to play the character.

What do you think about the future of Katie and Wyatt? Are you excited to know what role Rebecca Radock would play?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]