Kim And Kanye Are Expecting Their 3rd Child In January

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will reportedly welcome their third child into the world at the beginning of 2018. The married couple decided to hire a surrogate this time around due to life-threatening medical issues Kim experienced after the birth of their second child. According to TMZ, the new addition to the West family is expected to arrive at the end of January.

Kim’s family is reportedly ecstatic about the news and can’t wait to meet their newest addition. Kanye and Kim already share North and Saint West together. North just turned 4 this past June and Saint will be turning 2 in a few months. Their parents and family will now have a new bundle of joy to bring in the new year with.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim and Kanye paid a total of $45,000 to the surrogate to carry their third child. They also reported that she is in her late 20s, and they placed her under a strict eating regime. She’s also been prohibited from using hot tubs. The married couple wanted to assure she was as healthy as possible during her pregnancy. So, they made sure they implemented certain rules that the surrogate could specifically follow to make that possible.

Just a few weeks ago, many fans believed that Kim and Kanye were expecting twins. The rumor was that Kim wanted to experience the same joy of their newest rivals Beyonce and Jay-Z. However, it has now been confirmed that they will not be having twins, but they will have three children like Jay and Bey.

It is very well possible that Kardashian fans could see a spin-off series of the married couple and their children soon. Kim is used to the reality TV thing and has already had talks about a reality show titled Meet the Wests, according to BET. It may not be a bad idea, considering there have been multiple rumors that her sister Kylie’s new reality show has been struggling to receive good ratings.

If the West family does decide to follow through with the idea, the show will bring guaranteed high ratings to the E! network. The world will also finally see how the married couple interacts with one another and their children. Kanye tends to keep his distance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so fans will be eager to see how much he’ll appear on a spinoff that has his name attached to it.

