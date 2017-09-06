Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright Visits Atlanta With Scheana Marie

Jax Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, traveled to Atlanta at the end of last week with her fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Marie.

As her new series with Taylor begins airing on Bravo TV, Brittany Cartwright has been doing tons of traveling and after a visit to her home state of Kentucky last month, she and her co-star and friend, Scheana Marie, visited Atlanta.

“Touristy AF,” Brittany Cartwright wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Scheana Marie standing in front of an “ATL” sign.

Jax Taylor didn’t appear to be a part of Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Marie’s trip. Instead, he was believed to have been in Las Vegas with Tom Schwartz and during his trip to Sin City, he was seen posing for a photo with the girlfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Jeremy Calvert.

On September 4, Brittany Cartwright returned to Twitter where she told her fans and followers that she had returned to Los Angeles and reunited with her puppies. As for her boyfriend, Jax Taylor, he recently spoke out on Twitter as well, revealing that despite a few awkward moments on their spinoff, he was actually treated quite well by Cartwright’s family on their Kentucky farm.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright filmed their Kentucky-based spinoff series months ago and are currently in production on the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans will recall, Jax Taylor brought Brittany Cartwright to West Hollywood, California after meeting her in Las Vegas during a fun trip with friends. From there, Cartwright began appearing on episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and one year later, she was given a job as a waitress at SUR Restaurant alongside Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval.

In other Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright news, the couple has been sparking rumors of an engagement online by sharing photos of Cartwright wearing a very suspicious ring. However, both parties have remained mum on the issue.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

To see more of Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss new episodes of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

