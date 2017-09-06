‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Lucas Horton Not Rock Bottom Yet, Bryan Dattilo Teases Things Will Only Get Worse

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that things are only going to get worse for Lucas Horton. Actor Bryan Dattilo teased that his character has not hit rock bottom yet. How could his life possibly spiral out of control any further than it already has?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Right now, Lucas Horton is living a nightmare. First, his heart was broken by Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), who is pretending to be Adrienne Kiriakis. If that wasn’t bad enough, now he thinks his savvy sex skills killed Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild). Instead of calling the police and having them discover what really happened, he fled the scene. This led to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) making an anonymous tip to the Salem police department.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Bryan Dattilo teases that things are only going to get worse for Lucas. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are currently investigating the crime. On yesterday’s episode of DOOL, Hope paid a visit to the fake Adrienne to find out why Anjelica was nearly naked and dead in Adrienne’s bed at the Salem Inn. Even though Bonnie is trying really hard to be Adrienne, everyone is noticing that something is a bit off.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that eventually, the truth will come out. However, that doesn’t help Lucas right now, who really believes he is guilty of killing Anjelica. Not only does he have the confusion and guilt, but he is keeping it a secret. For anyone, this would be difficult, but for an addict who is already going through hell, it is a recipe for disaster.

DOOL spoilers don’t reveal how exactly things are going to get worse for Lucas Horton. However, Chloe seems to be one of the only people that is willing to help him through troubled times. Hopefully, she will steer him in the right direction before his dead son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), magically resurrects from the grave.

What do you think is going to happen with Lucas on Days Of Our Lives?

