Scott Disick Hospitalized, Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold

Scott Disick was reportedly in such bad shape weeks ago that he was taken to the hospital after being deemed as a danger to himself and others.

According to a new report from the Blast, authorities in Los Angeles, including the Fire Department and the L.A. County Sheriffs, responded to a call from Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills bachelor pad just before 5 p.m. on August 18 and transported the reality star to the West Hills Hospital.

While Scott Disick was reportedly in need of some sort of assistance, he was not cooperative with authorities, which is what led to the sheriffs being called. That said, the Blast noted that by the time the sheriffs arrived to the scene, Disick had calmed himself down and begun to comply with the orders of officials.

A short time later, Scott Disick was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and taken to the West Hills Hospital’s emergency room. As The Blast explained, a 5150 psychiatric hold is enforced when a patient is determined to be a danger to themselves or others and can last for up to 72 hours. However, in Disick’s case, he was reportedly allowed to leave the hospital prior to the maximum hold and was seen out in Los Angeles with a friend days later

During his hospital stay, Scott Disick was reportedly given a private room with a security guard stationed outside of the suite. According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian visited Disick during his stay and he was allowed to take regular smoke breaks while being treated.

Scott Disick shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, including 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign. As fans may recall, the couple called it quits on their nine-year relationship in 2015 after Disick was caught spending time with one of his ex-girlfriends in the South of France. Since then, Disick has been spotted with numerous women and Kardashian has been linked to other men, including Justin Bieber.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]