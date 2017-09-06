Is Selena Gomez’s New Album On Hold?

Selena Gomez has released two singles off her upcoming album, including “Bad Liar” and “Fetish,” but according to a new report, fans shouldn’t be holding their breath when it comes to a new album.

On September 6, Hollywood Life shared a report with readers about the upcoming album of Selena Gomez, revealing that the 24-year-old singer is allegedly prioritizing her personal life over her professional life, which means more time with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and less time for her career.

“Selena is totally in love with The Weeknd and has made following her heart her number one priority,” an insider explained to the outlet, adding that Selena Gomez has reportedly delayed the release of her new album in order to make more time for her thriving romance with The Weeknd.

The source went on to reveal that Selena Gomez is making the most of the time she spends with The Weeknd before she begins production on her new Woody Allen film and he returns to his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” world tour. In addition, the insider explained, Gomez has put creating more music on hold and doesn’t want to commit to traveling to promote a new album quite yet.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship on January 10 in Los Angeles just months after his split from model Bella Hadid was confirmed. From there, the couple enjoyed numerous outings with one another in the area before traveling to Italy for a sightseeing excursion in Florence and Venice.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd further confirmed their relationship during the 2017 Met Gala when they walked the red carpet arm-in-arm.

While Selena Gomez’s fans may be disappointed to hear that she is not on the cusps of releasing a new album at the moment, it is likely a good decision for her to take things slow. After all, just one year ago, Selena Gomez abruptly canceled her Revival World Tour and entered into a months-long treatment program to address her mental health concerns, which included anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

