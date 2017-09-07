Derick Dillard ‘Doom And Gloom’ As Twitter Fundraiser Turns Into Scandal, No News From Jill Duggar & New Baby

Derick Dillard cannot seem to catch a break these days. The husband of Jill Duggar has been making headlines for various online activities — stating that “transgender is a myth” on Twitter and getting his fundraiser shut down twice — that eventually became scandals. Even though his wife just had a new baby this past July, he continues to post things on Twitter that has nothing to do with his family.

The 28-year-old husband made news in August when he sent out a message on Twitter about Jazz Jennings, a star of another TLC reality show, which talks about her transition.

“What an oxymoron,” he tweeted on August 2. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

This brought about a huge Twitter storm and Derick was immediately criticized. Even TLC had to make a clarifying statement that “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” so that they do not lose the viewership on I Am Jazz.

Derick got into another scandal when he launched a fundraiser on Pure Charity to benefit his year ahead. He did not spell out where the donated money will go, vaguely stating that it will be used for “various missions opportunities” throughout the year.

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

But this fundraiser was shut down not just once, but twice by the web service for violating “Terms of Use for Registered User Conduct.” Looks like his efforts to raise money were not so purely charitable.

The latest post on his Twitter reflected his possible mood, hinting that these small rejections will be nothing in the long run.

"My days r like an evening shadow; I wither away like grass." Ps. 102:11 What's going to matter in 9B yrs? Life is a long-term investment. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 6, 2017

The fans of Counting On were not so kind in their responses to his tweet. They did not forget to bring up his failed fundraiser

One fan wrote, “Is Derick trying to deflect from his attempts to con his fans out of hard earned money?”

Another replied, “Sounds like he wants us to feel sorry for him and maybe we will open our wallets! #NotAChance.”

Others noted just how intense and dark his tweets have been for the past year, saying that he has too much ahead of him to already feel so dejected.

“Why the doom and gloom?” A follower asked. “You are a little young to be talking about ‘withering away like grass.'”

There were more requests to see more from his “normal side” and his daily life with Jill and his new baby. The last time that the fans saw the new addition to their household, Samuel Dillard, was when he posted a picture of his mother with her grandkids on Instagram.

Israel and Sam always love going to "Mima's" (pronounced 'mee – muh') house @cldilla for a good time! #grandmaalwayssaysyes A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

There have been rumors that his role in Counting On has been reduced for the comments he made towards Jazz Jennings. On the homepage for the Duggar family show, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are absent from the main picture. Instead, Joy-Anna Duggar and her new husband, Austin Forsyth; Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo; and Jessa Duggar with her husband, Ben Seewald, are featured in the banner.

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]