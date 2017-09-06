’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Dominates In Men’s Magazine Contest

Pao’s modeling career may finally be taking off! The 90 Day Fiance star is currently leading in Maxim Magazine’s contest dubbed as “Maxim’s Finest.”

According to Pao, she was invited by Maxim to join the competition featuring some of the world’s sexiest women. The winner will win a whopping $25,000 and be featured in a two-page spread in the men’s magazine. Pao, who is also a fitness instructor, stated in her profile that she wants to “empower” others.

“I want to influence and help empower others in a positive way.”

Pao took to social media to ask fans to vote for her. Her 90 Day Fiance popularity may have paid off because she’s currently at the No. 1 spot. Her entry includes pictures from her swimsuit photo shoot featured in an episode of this season’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

In the episode, the Colombian starlet posed in front of the camera wearing a butt-baring one-piece swimsuit. Her conservative husband, Russ, who came with her to the shoot, could only shake his head in disapproval.

While there are still seven days left in the competition, it seems that Pao’s got this one in the bag. However, the 30-year-old reality star is currently receiving a lot of negative comments on social media. This ensued after last Sunday’s “Tell-All” episode, which showed Pao and her co-star Loren teaming up against some of their co-stars. Viewers thought Pao and Loren bullied Mohamed and Anfisa in particular.

In the episode, Loren was first to call Mohamed a “fraud,” and Pao took her friend’s side when Mohamed raised his voice to defend himself. Later, Pao and Loren were seen discussing Anfisa’s looks and said that they don’t find her attractive.

“I don’t like Anfisa at all, but you acting like you are better looking than her immature,” one viewer wrote on Pao’s Facebook page. “Making statements like ‘She’s not that pretty’ is so ‘high school.'”

“I have been a fan for a long long time. You disappointed me today. It is despicable to comment negatively on a female’s looks. You are better than this,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Pao has responded to the backlash and posted a video to explain her side. She apologized for her rude behavior and acknowledged that she went overboard.

“I looked at myself and I was like, ‘that’s not me.’ I was caught up in the moment and I really feel terrible…That’s not right, that’s not correct, that’s not the way you behave.”

New day, new beginning and new opportunities ???? Stay safe ???????? time to prepare ourselves for the #hurracaineirma #neverexperiencedthisbefore ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Nuevo día, nuevos comienzos y nuevas oportunidades. Espero que todos estén tomando las medidas necesarias para la llegada del huracán Irma????????estén seguros❤️ A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

However, Pao also called out the bashers who are trolling her and Loren on social media. She explained that they were allowed to confront one another on the show because that was the nature of the “Tell-All” special. Haters, she said, hide behind fake accounts to say mean things when they don’t know the whole story.

“What happened in the ‘Tell-All,’ there was 10 people. We were talking to each other because we are allowed to talk to each other and this is part of the show–to talk, to ask questions, to interact. And that’s normal because we were there, face-to-face to say all these things.”

Despite the controversy, it seems that Pao’s fame has brought her at least one good thing. If she wins in the Maxim contest, she’ll get the cash prize. Additionally, her dream of making it big in the modeling industry might finally come true.

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Facebook]