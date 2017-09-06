Nikki Bella And John Cena Wedding: Is Couple Ready To Set A Wedding Date?

Nikki Bella and John Cena became engaged earlier this year but so far, they haven’t done much when it comes to planning for their big day.

As the couple prepares for tonight’s premiere of Total Bellas Season 2 and Nikki Bella’s upcoming role on Dancing With the Stars Season 25, which premieres in two weeks, she’s admitting that it isn’t easy planning a wedding between two on-the-go people.

“It’s tough,” Nikki Bella told the TV Insider on September 4. “We have not planned a lot, but at least we know our date. I also have my dress.”

Although fans won’t be seeing much when it comes to the process of planning a wedding on Total Bellas Season 2, Nikki Bella said that viewers would be getting a close-up look at her engagement when the show premieres. Fans will also be seeing Brie Bella go into labor and welcome her first child, daughter Birdie Joe, with husband Daniel Bryan.

Although Nikki Bella and John Cena have set a wedding date, they told Life & Style magazine months ago that they weren’t ready to publicly reveal the chosen date. That said, Cena told People magazine months prior that he and his fiancee were hoping to tie the knot sometime next spring or summer in a location with “warmer weather.”

At the time of his interview with People magazine, John Cena said that while it took him several years to propose, he didn’t want to wait to get married. As fans will recall, Cena got down on one knee during WrestleMania 33 and surprised his longtime girlfriend and his many fans with a proposal — and a gorgeous 4.5 carat diamond ring.

Following his proposal, John Cena revealed that he had no help selecting an engagement ring for Nikki Bella. Instead, he chose to design the ring himself and use the piece to tell a story of their relationship.

In other Nikki Bella and John Cena news, the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary last month and shared a couple of sweet photos with their fans on Instagram.

To see more of Nikki Bella, John Cena, and their co-stars, including Brie Bella, tune into new episodes of Total Bellas Season 2, which premieres tonight, September 6, at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

