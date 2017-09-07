Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow have allegedly been locked in a celebrity feud since Paltrow launched her Goop lifestyle website and newsletter. But now that Gwyneth Paltrow has been taken down a notch and Goop is under fire for making false claims, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is said to be gloating. And Stewart isn’t the only one to attack Paltrow, as public health experts are also investigating many of the claims made on Goop.

But Gwyneth Paltrow seems to believe that she is simply misunderstood and that through Goop, she is simply expressing her thoughts and sharing her personal lifestyle with fans and followers. But Paltrow says that much of Goop is aspirational, and even she doesn’t follow everything to the letter. According to Paltrow, she made changes in her lifestyle and diet 20 years ago when her father was diagnosed with cancer and wanted to share her findings with fans and with the world.

“For me, the big things are really processed food and foods that have tons of chemicals and pesticides. I try to stay away from that, but I love French fries and cheese and martinis and all that kind of thing.”

But Paltrow wants everyone to know, she is not opposed to eating the occasional Oreo.

“I really don’t have any rules.”

But the criticism about Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop has ramped up, and the queen of domesticity Martha Stewart is said to feel vindicated, as she has been calling out Paltrow and her efforts to launch Goop since 2014.

“She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

Now that Gwyneth Paltrow is under even more scrutiny for her medical and health claims on Goop, a Stewart insider says that Martha Stewart is gloating.

“Martha thinks Gwyneth is finally getting her just desserts for being nothing but a copycat and a fraud. It’s a real win for Martha, who feels vindicated that she was right all along to oppose Gwyneth.”

But the fur has flown in both directions, as Gwyneth Paltrow hired the former Martha Stewart Living CEO to revamp Goop. In response, Martha Stewart mocked the split of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow which the couple called “Conscious Uncoupling.” Stewart wrote a piece called “Conscious Coupling,” which is about matching holiday pie recipes to your event. Gwyneth Paltrow struck back in Goop and included a recipe for something she called a Jailbird Cake which was a swipe at Stewart’s time behind bars. The cake had stripes that looked like a prison uniform.

But Martha Stewart might be the least of Gwyneth Paltrow’s worries with Goop, as others are gunning for her, questioning the veracity of the posts in Goop. Timothy Caulfield, an Alberta-based health policy expert, is pleased that he and Martha Stewart are not the lone voices questioning Paltrow. Caulfield is taking this so seriously that he wrote a book called Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?

Caulfield is part of a group called Truth In Advertising, and Paltrow is in their crosshairs. Caulfield is praising everyone’s efforts.

“Really, I think that’s great, great news. Now, whether it will work is another question but I just think it’s fantastic that the attempt is being made and it’s highlighting how this is not accurate.”

Truth in Advertising wanted Goop investigated for “unsubstantiated, and therefore deceptive” claims to promote its health products. But when Paltrow got wind of this, she lashed out, suggesting that she was being attacked for being a female-owned business, and for trying to help women.

“There’s something that feels inherently dangerous to people about women being completely autonomous in their sexual and psychological health.”

But Timothy Caulfield is suggesting that Gwyneth Paltrow is a con artist who is trying to sucker people.

“This is filling some kind of need for these people. They believe it works, and we even had some individuals in the later episodes say, ‘I don’t care if it’s a placebo effect, this is something that is meaningful to me.’ We need to learn from that.”

Between Martha Stewart and Timothy Caulfield, it doesn’t sound like people will be letting up on their criticism of Gwyneth Paltrow or Goop anytime soon.

Why do you think Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow are continuing their feud? What do you think of Paltrow’s site Goop?

