Mom Says That Washington Restaurant Denied Her Service Over Pregnant Belly Showing

A woman is extremely upset after she says a Washington restaurant actually denied her service because her pregnant belly was showing. KFOR shared the details about what happened and why this mom is so upset with the business.

Charisha Gobin shared that she went to the Buzz Inn Steakhouse and was wearing a skirt and a black crop top. It turns out that her pregnant belly was showing, and they didn’t approve of it. Charisha shared that the waitress stopped her and told her that she couldn’t be in there in that shirt. Charisha asked if she was serious, and she told her that she was and she couldn’t be in there.

The waitress explained to her that it had to do with the no shoes, no shirt, no service rule, but Charisha had on a shirt — she just wasn’t covering up her belly. She was told that anyone in a crop top would be told the same thing. Gobin was very upset and felt like she was body shamed. She explained that her “belly was bigger and sticking out. But had it been anyone else, I don’t think there would’ve been any problem whatsoever.”

She decided to take her pregnant belly somewhere else to eat, and she was allowed there with no problems at all. Buzz Inn Restaurant was asked about the incident, and they shared a statement but never admitted if someone else in a crop top would have been asked to leave or not.

Here is what they had to say.

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. Our apologies for the misunderstanding. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement (sic) and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”

If you pay attention to what people are wearing now, a lot of people are seen in crop tops. The fact that this woman was pregnant doesn’t change the fact that she wanted to dress that way. She feels like she was fine because her arms were covered, she wasn’t showing any cleavage, and all that was revealed was her pregnant belly.

A pregnant woman says she was denied service at a restaurant because her belly was showing. #n4tm https://t.co/uu6Px5gDA0 pic.twitter.com/2hNNvJnCkP — KMOV (@KMOV) September 6, 2017

Are you shocked to hear that this Washington restaurant denied this woman service because her pregnant belly was showing? Do you feel like there is more to this story? Sound off in the comments below.

The Buzz Inn Steakhouse chain is betting on a new Broadway restaurant in Everett. https://t.co/sXuWUbiJSQ pic.twitter.com/EByhEV2S5Z — The Herald (@EverettHerald) March 16, 2016

[Featured Image by Ian Waldie/Getty Images]