George Clooney Reveals Why He And Amal Gave Twins ‘Normal’ Names, Gushes About Their Personalities

Proud dad George Clooney recently opened up about becoming a father to twins and revealed the reason why he and wife Amal named their babies Ella and Alexander.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, George talked about the reason behind the twins’ classic monikers. The 56-year-old actor bluntly admitted that he and Amal “just didn’t want [the twins] to have really dumb names.”

Clooney pointed out that their twins will most likely live their lives under the watchful eyes of the public, thus prompting him and Amal to give them “normal” names — Ella and Alexander.

The Money Monster actor also revealed that the names didn’t have any great inspiration.

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged… So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

George and Amal Clooney’s twins’ names are a break from unique monikers that Hollywood babies have been given with like North and Saint West (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children), Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi (Beyonce and JAY-Z’s children), and almost every Jolie-Pitt (Maddox, Pax, and Knox, to name a few).

The actor, who seems to be adjusting to fatherhood pretty well, gushed about Ella and Alexander’s adorable characteristics. The proud father revealed that the twins already have their own personalities at such a young age.

In the same interview, George Clooney shared that his son Alexander is a “thug” already.

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already… He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

On the other hand, the actor is obviously smitten with Ella, which he described as “very elegant.”

“She’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god.”

As for being a first-time dad, George Clooney admitted that fatherhood has brought a lot of changes in his life. The actor, who was once dubbed as an eternal bachelor, revealed that the idea of being a father didn’t really sink in until the twins were born in June.

“None of it is real until all of a sudden they’re standing there covered in slime and crying. You’re like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we’re four… Everything changes pretty quickly.”

Clooney also admitted that being a father was something he never predicted in the past, but instantly became something that he wouldn’t trade in for the world.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor dished about the moment when he and Amal decided that it’s time to start a family and have children. He also revealed that they were not expecting to have twins, especially since Amal got pregnant without the help of any fertility drugs.

“[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake.”

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]