Pippa Middleton Seen Alone On Birthday Without Husband James, Will Party As Luxurious As Wedding & Honeymoon?

Pippa Middleton has not been seen with her husband, James Matthews, for a long time. Even on her 34th birthday, she was seen cycling alone on the streets of London. The English socialite has been at the center of attention for pregnancy rumors, falling in line with the fact that her sister, Kate Middleton, has conceived the third royal baby. Considering that Pippa also was seen alone on the birthday of her husband, it is up in the air as to if she will spend this one quietly as well.

On the birthday of her husband, Pippa was also seen on the streets, bearing a shopping bag filled with craft supplies. This time, though, it seemed she was in a hurry to run some errands before the evening.

Kate’s sister appeared on the streets of London this afternoon, on the bike that she rides everywhere. She was “the picture of laid-back chic in a dove grey blazer thrown over a crisp white shirt and slacks,” according to Daily Mail, and that she seemed rather casual in the midst of all the drama surrounding her.

Pippa reportedly spent around £1 million on her wedding and honeymoon, but it is still unknown if plans to have a birthday party that is just as luxurious.

Pippa Middleton Matthews was seen cycling in London today on her 34th birthday. pic.twitter.com/jeD5vly85K — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) September 6, 2017

While she has not been seen with her husband in a very long time, rumors about her pregnancy began gaining momentum.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” an insider told Australian Women’s Day. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

The newlyweds already have two dogs in their family, a cocker spaniel and a black labrador, showing that they are in the mood of nurturing and caring.

With this rumor circling Pippa and James, her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, just announced that she is bearing her third baby. Like her other pregnancies, she is suffering from “severe morning sickness,” which has been quite a concern for the Duke and their family.

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” the Duke of Cambridge said, according to the Irish Independent. “It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well.”

This new royal baby will become the fifth in line to the throne, pushing Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Beatrice back even further.

Do you think Pippa will address the pregnancy rumors on her birthday? Do you think she will spend a fortune for her party, like she did for her wedding and honeymoon? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jan Kruger/Getty Images]