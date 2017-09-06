‘Boomer And Carton’ Host Craig Carton Arrested In New York City

Craig Carton was arrested by the FBI in New York City early Wednesday morning. CNBC reported that the Boomer and Carton host is charged for fraudulent ticket schemes. He was arrested at his Manhattan home along with a business partner.

An insider reveals that Carton has been arrested in a $2,000,000 ticket fraud scheme, and he may spend several days in jail. The Boomer and Carton in the Morning host and his friend Michael Wright are being accused of reselling low-cost tickets. They have purchased a variety of tickets with three different companies, and have made false claims about the authenticity of their businesses.

District attorneys claimed that Craig Carton and his fellow cheated on their investors with millions of dollars.

Craig started his broadcasting career in New York, in 1991. For a few months, he worked at WGR Radio before moving to WWWE in Ohio. He is widely famous for his intense personality and unique format of the show. He is one of the highest rated hosts in the history of KBPI Radio.

It’s not the first time when the Boomer and Carton host has been given tough times. In February of 1997, he reported that Eric Lindros had missed an important game against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of being hung over. At that time, he was criticized by media and public. Three years later, Bobby Clarke admitted the claims were accurate, and Craig’s story was not fabricated. However, the host refused to comment anything in this regard.

In 2005, he was accused of making comments about Richard Codey’s wife, Mary-Jo. He claimed that she was fighting stress and depression, prompting Richard to confront Craig in the studio. The same year, Ray Rossi and Craig Carton allegedly made racist and hostile remarks about Jun Choi. In 2007, he was in the headlines when a Polish Holocaust survivor Pawel Zenon confronted Carton for propagating an anti-Polish stereotype.

Talkers Magazine has named him one of the most influential and successful Sports Talk Show Hosts in the United States. In Craig’s absence, Boomer Esiason and Jerry Recco are hosting the show. More information regarding his arrest is expected on Thursday morning.

